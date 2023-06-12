Everything We Know So Far About Made In Chelsea: Corsica

by Nikki Peach and Aaliyah Harry |

It looks like the gang from SW3 are off to France again to show us what summer is supposed to look like. The Made in Chelsea cast are currently filming in Corse du Sud in Corsica for the summer spin-off of the hit reality show.

It's set to follow the same format as all the other spin-offs, which have previously included Bali, south of France, LA, Mallorca, Ibiza, Croatia, Buenos Aires and New York. Now we understand why some of the cast members stick around for so long...

Now that series 25 has wrapped on E4, the cast are out filming the next one in their luxury villas in Corse du Sud. MIC bad boy Miles Nazaire shared pictures of the cast on his Instagram page, including a topless snap with a bleach-haired Temps, a beer round with Ruby Adler, some dinners out with Freddy Knatchbull, and of course, some work outs.

What will happen in Made In Chelsea: Corsica?

We can never predict this one but we have some exclusive information. Grazia caught up with Made In Chelsea's fiery new recruit Imogento get all the gossip from the upcoming summer spin-off. She told us, 'It has been a whirlwind. We’ve only been here for three weeks out of six, so there has been some really high highs and some really low lows. But it has been a fantastic experience so far. But there has been plenty of drama, watch this space – sh * t is about to hit the fan!'

Olivia also dropped a bombshell claim against ex-boyfriend Tristan and if it's true - the drama is Corsica will be insane. Olivia and Tristan recently broke up after a rocky relationship. The reality star posted an Instagram post with a male 'colleague' and a fan commented, 'That photo will only upset the ex, not worth putting it out there.' To which Olivia cheekily responded, 'It's all good. He's hooking up with another cast member.' Well, what a revelation! Who could it be? Surely, we will find out if Olivia's claim is true during the Corsica episodes...

Fans also suspect that Inga and Sam Prince have broken upafter noticing they have both unfollowed each on Instagram. One look at their social media and it's easy to see that the couple haven't been hanging out together in France.

We've also seen plenty of teasers from the casts' social media pages, including stories of the group celebrating Freddie Knatchbull's birthday, games of beer pong, inter-villa skinny dipping and lots of exes hanging out in the sun.

It sounds like we have an explosive series coming up...

Is there a Made in Chelsea: Corsica trailer out yet?

Yes! The official first trailer has dropped and it looks juicy as ever. Yaz confirms that her and Miles' friend Charlie are no longer dating, Rez lands himself in hot water again and there's more drama with Temps and Imogen. So it looks like the cast are very much picking up where they left off!

Which cast members will be in Made In Chelsea: Corsica?

Well, Instagram is the key to this one. Of course, Miles, Temps, Freddie and Ruby have all been staying together but recently Yasmine Zweegers also joined the group. We've also spotted another group of Kings Roaders enjoying Corsica's golden hour; Willow Day, Inga Valentiner and new girls Imogen Bloom and Anabella Sharpe.

The final group spotted in Corsica living together are Reza Amiri-Garroussi, Harvey Amstrong,Tristan Phipps and Sam Prince. If our hunch is correct, all the boys (bar Sam) are single. So, it looks Rez will be getting the 'single summer with the boys' he previously hinted towards. OG Olivia Bentley has also joined the mix, despite her split with Tristan, and seems to be staying with couple Robbie and Mullett and Joel Mignott.

Emily Blackwellis bowing out of the summer series and revealed why during an YouTube Q&A with Ruby. She said, 'They’re all going away to do the summer series. I’m not actually going, purely because – not because I’m not enjoying filming – but because I have so much going on at the moment. I actually need to be in London and I don’t have the time to go away for like five weeks and film, which is a shame.' But despite rumours of her quitting the show, Emily did go on to say that she would return when filming in London resumed.

CREDIT: WILLOW DAY

It also was recently confirmed that Issy Francis Baum is sadly not coming back to the show for the summer spin-off OR the next series. She wrote on her Instagram stories, 'I am touched at the amount of messages I've received about not coming back for MIC's next season. I am just taking a break guys. I might be back, I might not, but for now I'm just having a well needed break mentally and to focus on other things.' She added, 'Thank you always for all the love and support.'

How long are the cast filming in Corsica? How many episodes of Made In Chelsea: Corsica will there be?

Emily hinted that the MIC gang will be filming the show out in Corsica for five weeks. Oh, how the other half live eh? Whilst it hasn't been confirmed, we should get a good few drama-filled episodes from that filming block. The last summer series, Made In Chelsea: Mallorca, was a five-part mini series so it's probably likely that we will be getting five episodes of Made In Chelsea: Corsica too.

When does Made In Chelsea: Corsica air?