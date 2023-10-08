Made In Chelsea’s Joel Mignott On His Throuple Storyline: ‘I’m Proud To Break The Stigma’

Made In Chelsea: Corsica is nearly here and we will be watching a 'groundbreaking' reality TV first during the summer spin-off.

The upcoming summer series will explore the dynamic of a three-way relationship between Joel Mignott, Robbie Mullett and newcomerGeronimo Mörtl.

Joel tells Grazia, 'Robbie and I are exploring what consensual non-monogamy looks like and we're dipping our toes into what an open relationship might look like for us. It's difficult but it's exciting at the same time.'

The model tells Grazia how their friendship with newcomer Geronimo slowly developed into something more. 'He's the best vibes and get's everyone in the party mood.'

Viewers will remember that Joel and Robbie previously butted heads over the concept of an open relationship or bringing a third person into their relationship. Joel very much objected, but it looks like Corsica is where this all changes.

The reality star and model also emphasies how important it is for everyone, but especially the LGBTQ+ community to see an open relationship play out on screen. He says, 'As a gay person and being in a gay couple it's very common in our community for open relationships to be a construct. I'm very proud to be able to show it and help break any stigma.'

As this is a first in UK reality TV, Joel says it's been challenging at times, 'It's hard baring your soul on camera because you're learning as you go along and you might make mistakes. However, If I saw this as a young gay person growing up, seeing this would have helped me. It is a groundbreaking moment.'

He also shared that Channel 4 have done their utmost to ensure the personal storyline is portrayed in the best possible light. He says, 'Channel 4 were extremley supportive throughout. We even had a queer specialist who was consulting us on any emotional struggles we were going through while filming the series and afterwards.' Although he doesn't normally watch the show, Joel confirms that he will definitely be tuning in to watch his storyline play out.

Made In Chelsea has always been progressive with its on-screen storylines. The Channel 4 show became the first reality series to screen a same-sex reality wedding after Ollie Locke and husband Gareth got married in 2020. Ollie also discovered his sexuality on the show, later coming out as gay, and the couple are now expecting twins together, after documenting their emotional journey with surrogacy. Robbie and Joel have also been extremely open about their experiences, from opening up about starting PrEP to emotional scenes about homophobic abuse.