Made In Chelsea Bali: Everything We Know So Far

Made In Chelseaare no stranger to a spinoffin a hot country. This summer it was Mallorca, previously it was LA and the South of France. This Winter, it's Bali! Yes, the Kings Roaders will be heading to Bali for sun, sea and of course drama.

On a recent episode of Sophie Habboo and Melissa Tattam'spodcast, Wednesdays We Drink Wine, it was revealed that the Made In Chelsea cast were in Bali for a casual five weeks filming the upcoming season. From Instagram it looked like they were all living in villas together or close by so we will get lots of great content!

What will happen on Made In Chelsea Bali?

If our investigating (and Instagram digging) is correct, this could be an explosive series.Miles Nazaire'sex-flame Ella May-Ding was photographed in Bali at the same time the MIC cast were filming the show - how convenient. Perhaps she is gearing up for one last explosive confrontation with Miles. Go Ella!

Earlier this month, Melissa revealed on her podcast Wednesdays We Drink Wine that she had been spending time with her model ex-boyfriend Toby Watkinsduring her recent trip to Bali, and now she has revealed their status as a couple. Again. She revealed, 'I've been in a relationship, I guess... Not in secret, but I've been keeping it under wraps, not making it, like, official and, like, putting it out into the universe until now – with Toby Watkins.' So, could he feature on the show now they have rekindled? Only time will tell...

And if Miles is there, surely a dramatic romance storyline will follow. There are rumours that Miles is dating co-star Ruby Adler (again,) after they shared pic of them together looking very cosy in Bali.

Who will be in Made In Chelsea Bali?

It's no secret who will be appearing in Bali, as the cast have shared hundreds of glamorous pictures from the Indonesian island. So far we've spotted; Emily Blackwell, Miles Naziere, Julius Cowdrey, Ruby Adler, Melissa Tattam, Harvey Armstrong,Ollie Locke-Locke, Gareth Locke-Locke, Ella-May Ding, Issy Francis-Baum, Inga Valentier, Sam Prince, Yasmin Zweegers, Georgia May Salamat and Charlie Wicks.

We've also noticed newcomer and Tiffany Watson's BFF, Lily Ludovici Gray, is out in Bali. She actually lives there part time so this trip is perfect for her. She hasn't made her first appearance on MIC yet, so perhaps the Bali special are her debut episodes. We're just hoping for her sake she's not another love interest for Miles - it only ends in heartbreak...

When wil Made In Chelsea Bali air?