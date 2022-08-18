The Most Dramatic Moments From Made In Chelsea Spin-Offs, From Ibiza To LA

The Made in Chelsea drought is over! On Monday, the SW3 gang are back for another classic summer spin-off - Made in Chelsea: Mallorca. Yes, that's right! The cast are descending upon an exclusive area of Mallorca for more drama, fun and dinner parties. Will tensions rise when a mysterious ex-girlfriend re-appears? Will relationships be put to the ultimate test? And will any old wounds be re-opened?

While we wait for the absolute carnage to begin, let's take a look down memory lane. There have been some iconic MIC spin-offs over 10 years, from Croatia to Ibiza and LA. It's almost as if the blistering sun and a few dirty martinis enhance the drama.

Made In Chelsea: Ibiza

Sam Prince cheats on Toff... in her bed!

Remember when Sam Prince shocked the nation when he revealed his cheating ways? The fact that he hurt the sweetest human being, Toff, is really the saddest part. This scene was below the belt. However, we're not that surprised. It is Sam Prince after all - this is what he does. The horrifying conversation went a little bit like this:

‘You slept with a girl? Not on my f * cking bed?'

‘Yeah.’

‘I slept in your dirty sex sheets last night?'

He didn't even change the sheets after! Not cool Sam, not cool.

Mimi Bouchard and Sam Thompson sleep together

Sam and Mimi hooking up certainly wasn't on our bingo card! Long term couple Sam and Tiffany Watson were on a relationship break but clearly still had a lot of feelings for each other. So, when this bombshell dropped, Ibiza went into meltdown! Tiffany was screaming the place down. However, it was later revealed that Tiffany also slept with someone else so it looks like they were all just as bad as each other.

Made In Chelsea: NYC

Alex Mytton hooked up with Jamie Laing's ex-girlfriend

The first ever spin-off series was back in 2014 when the gang jetted off to NYC! And the trip was not short of drama. Jamie confronted his best friend Alex about sleeping with his ex-girlfriend Tara (classic Alex! ). It was quite an emotional moment and the bromance was shattered for a while. Binky even told Alex to get out of the city!

Made In Chelsea: Croatia

A very heated dinner party ... with a shocking confession

Harry Baron and Melissa Tattam's relationship was pretty smooth sailing until this shocking revelation. Harry was accused of flirting with another girl and of course Jamie Laing brought her to their dinner party to confront Harry... in front of the WHOLE group. Awkward!

Made In Chelsea: LA

Josh breaks Stephanie Pratt's heart

Remember when Josh broke Steph's heart? It's bad enough that she didn't see it coming, but even worse is his pretty lame excuse. Josh kept insisting it was because he needed to find a job. Steph suggested he should simply spend less time with her and do some job hunting. Like, on Google? But it turns out Josh couldn't deal with both a girlfriend and employment.

Louise Thompson calls out JP for leading Binky on

We lived for this moment! Louise called JP out for his horrible behaviour towards her best friend Binky. He had sex with her, filled her with hope and then gave her the cold shoulder. She said, 'This is not how women should be treated,' and we couldn't agree more!

Made in Chelsea: South of France

Olivia Bentley and Toff row over Francis

'I'm astonished by your behaviour,' is just another classic line from queen of the jungle, Toff. When Toff discovered Liv was sleeping with the guy she was seeing, she didn't hold back – and it was iconic! It's a challenge to go head-to-head with Olivia Bentley in an argument but Toff held her own here.