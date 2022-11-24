Made In Chelsea’s Melissa Tattam Reunites With Her Ex

She went on a double date with Ruby Adler on the latest episode of Made In Chelsea but now, Melissa Tattam has revealed that she’s no longer ‘single and ready to mingle’.

In the final segment – called ‘The Single Diaries’ - of her joint podcast with fellow MIC alum Sophie Habboo called ‘Wednesdays We Drink Wine, Melissa revealed that they’re going to have to change the name to ‘The Not So Single Diaries’.

When quizzed by Sophie, the 25 year old confessed, ‘I’ve been in a relationship - not in secret but keeping it under wraps and unofficial… until now – with Toby Watkins.’

Fans will remember that Toby and Melissa recently split after three years together but sparked reunion rumours earlier this month when they were both in Bali at the same time. Despite Melissa claiming that it was only a coincidence that they were there together, she did admit that the pair were still in contact and that 'there had been a bit of a relapse'.

Explaining exactly what went on between the two of them, Melissa confirmed, 'It’s been going on for a decent amount of time…'

She continued, 'We’re going on a little three-day staycation which should be lovely. I can’t wait for that.'

Melissa also hinted that the model and videographer may be appearing on the podcast soon and that when he does, he’ll tell the full story of how they got back together, as well as the meaning behind his new tattoo which is apparently a cute tribute to Melissa.

Habbs – who is currently busy planning her wedding to fiancé Jaime Laing - was clearly delighted by the news saying, 'I for one am happy and completely over the moon. I knew it was going to happen. It was only a matter of time.'

Melissa first appeared on Made in Chelsea as the girlfriend of Harry Barron, but more recently fans were convinced that there was a vibe between her and Miles Nazaire after she made a surprise return this series and the flirting commenced.

Miles then proceeded to egg the rumours on during a Q&A after he filmed himself smirking at the camera when asked if there was anything going on between him and Melissa whilst they were in Bali together.