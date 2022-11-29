A Year Later – Was Paul C Brunson Right About Made In Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire’s ‘Selfish’ Behaviour On Celebs Go Dating?

Before Emily called out his behaviour towards women - there was Paul C Brunson. Cast your mind back to last year when Miles was on the popular dating show. Remember when dating expert Paul called out Miles for his selfish behaviour towards women? Fans are still agreeing and referencing Paul's analysis of the reality star a year later. After the dramatic Made in Chelsea (MIC) episode a viewer wrote on Twitter, 'Paul Brunson was right about Miles. He's got issues.'

In the clip, Paul tells Miles during a visit to the agency, 'This you may never of heard before but I'm going to tell you. I believe you are selfish. All these interactions with women, what's fascinating is they're very shallow, very surface level - no emotion.'

Paul continues, 'Who are you? I still to this day don't even know who you are. I know who all the other celebrities are - I believe I do - but I don't know who you are.' He added, 'I feel as though there's a holdback and actually it's worse than a hold back because hey, I'm just in it for myself.' He added, 'It's not just for relationships - it's for you. You have to change this.'

Naturally, Miles didn't take too kindly to Paul's assessment of him and went into defence mode. A stunned Miles replied, 'I don't know what to say right now. Once you've said something about my character and how I am with people- which I know to be false - so for you to say that, it's very insulting.'

While some viewers said it was quite harsh at the time, Paul just seemed to be calling out a pattern. For many MIC viewers - Paul hit the nail on the head and they are still watching Miles' selfish behaviour play out on Made In Chelsea again and again.

It was obviously hard for Miles to hear the truth and really be called out on it. He tends to deflect responsibility for his actions. The problem is Miles has been enabled for far too long, so it's hard for him to take in constructive criticism.

Celebs Go Dating expert Anna Williamson also chimed in, 'It's never nice to hold a mirror up to someone especially when they're not expecting it and not even aware they're doing it.' She added 'But if Miles starts to consider other people more we're convinced he will find a deeper connection.'

Unfortunately almost a year later Miles hasn't changed. He is still displaying these narcassistic traits. Miles' behaviour with Ella May-Ding was just unfair. He convinced her to fly half way across the world with promises of a relationship - only to get cold feet and ask another girl out right under her nose. If it's not Ella, it'sIssy Francis-BaumorInga Valentier.

It's not okay to continually string women along. If people are continually pulling up your selfish behaviour, when is it time to really look in the mirror and reflect on how you treat people? While it makes for good TV, it's not nice watching multiple women deeply doubt themselves when really Miles is the one who needs to do the inner work.