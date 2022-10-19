Made In Chelsea’s Emily Blackwell Thanks Harvey Armstrong For Cheating On Her

Cast your minds back to 2020 and its possible you may remember – amid the world changing pandemic of course – that Made in Chelsea stars Emily Blackwell and Harvey Armstrong were very much in love.

Emily and Harvey’s relationship hit the fast-forward button when they decided, like millions of other couples, to prematurely move in together during lockdown. It was never exactly what you’d call a ‘secure’ romance, though, and, earlier this year Harvey admitted to snogging another woman at a house party.

In the dramatic ensuing scenes, Emily called Harvey ‘a lying piece of fu * king shit’ and told him to ‘be a man for once’ – but the damage had already been done and proved to be the undoing of them.

Now that Emily is loved up with recruiter Jordan Alexander – who made his MiC debut on this week’s episode – she’s reflected on her ill-fated time with Harvey, and actually, insists she’s grateful to him for doing her dirty.

‘You know what, it’s actually absolutely fine,’ she said of still working with her ex on the show. ‘Some of my friends say ‘Em, how can you even speak to him after what he did to you?’ and I’m like, you know what, when you don’t like someone it’s too much energy hating someone. When you just let it go, life is just so much better.’

Speaking to OK! Magazine, she continued, ‘I have no hard feelings towards Harvey at all,' she continued. 'I wish him nothing but the absolute best because we’re all human, we all make mistakes and I definitely think I was his mistake. He regrets it now, and it will be a good learning lesson for him.

‘If you look at the bigger picture, I’m so happy now and in something so much more suited to me. Thank god all that did happen… in the weirdest way. So, I actually thank him. I’m like ‘thanks!’ because I’m so much more happier now with the right person.’