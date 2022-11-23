Made In Chelsea: Liv Bentley Is The Wingwoman We All Need

The latest episode of Made in Chelsea – amid all the Miles and Ella Ding VS Yasmine Zweegers drama – saw newly single Ruby Adler and Melissa Tattam go on a date set up by Liv Bentley. And safe to say to was a major success for Ruby and she even bagged herself a second date with the 6ft 1 Charlie Wicks.

As a singleton myself, I’ve been asking friends for a while to have a sift through their eligible friends for me… to no avail. But apparently all you need to do is give Liv a vague description of what you’re looking for and she gets the job done. Does she fancy trying to set me up next?

In an ode to Liv and her match making skills, I’ve summarised why the MIC fave is the perfect wingwoman…

She gets the job done

After Ruby admitted that she did indeed fancy Charlie, Liv wasted no time in ringing him up, getting him on speakerphone and ensuring the pair arranged a second date.

Yes, it would have been a bit awkward if he hadn’t been on the same page but hey, that's always a risk of dating, right?

She’s unjudgmental

Never one to shy away from sexual conversations - she is a Love Honey ambassador after all - Liv won't judge if someone wants to get down and dirty on the first date. In fact, when Ruby revealed that the pair hadn’t kissed on their double date, she was even surprised.

She’s a dating expert herself

She’s a girl’s girl

More often than not, Liv is always one to stick up for her gal pals.

Maybe that’s the secret to appearing on MIC for so long - staying friends with people and being able to make up after a fight. Case en point her latest repaired friendship with Inga Valentiner.

She knows her friends' tastes well