Ekin-Su And Davide: ‘No One Speaks In The Love Island Group Chat Anymore’

Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings is about to hit our TV screens. The Love Island winners will venture across Italy and Turkey in a bid to learn about each other’s cultures. Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti have had quite the year separately, from Oh Polly collections to cooking videos, but this ITV show will bring them back together in a way we've never seen. The couple promise to give viewers unfiltered moments along with cooking, laughter and emotional family reunions.

Want to know more? Luckily for you, we sat down with the pair to talk all things Ekinde...

What was It like meeting each other’s families in Turkey and Italy?

Ekin-Su: It was beautiful. My mum never approves of any of my boyfriends, but she loves Davide. My mum can see people's true colours and she approves! My family love him so much. I also met Davide’s grandmother, auntie's, sisters, cousins. I really felt like a part of the family and I miss them.

Davide: We had a very good road trip. We met our families so I'm so glad [ that ] my parents have been able to meet [ Ekin's ] parents. We had a lovely time.

We've heard there was a night spent in a Caravan - what was that like?

Davide: Yes! I thought Ekin only enjoyed the highlife... exclusive restaurants, nice hotels but then I found out that she's a simple person as well like me. She also enjoys the simple things in life like BBQ’s and camping. So, I feel like after this road trip we found out more about each other.

What were the best and most challenging moments from filming the show?

Ekin-Su: The most challenging moment was that everything was filmed. We wanted it to be as real as possible and there are moments you will see where we bicker and argue in episode one or two – but all couples go through that. If we wanted privacy, we couldn’t have that because it’s a reality show at the end of the day.

Davide: Apart from the sentimental moments with our families - the best moments in Italy riding Vespa’s around the city and in Turkey with the Turkish baths and massages.

Ekin-Su: Honestly, the best scene you’ll see is us in the Turkish baths. It was hilarious! The crew, the producers and camera men were all dying of laughter.

Davide: I was the only one crying!

Are you living together now?

Ekin-Su: Yes, we’ve moved in together in London. We barely have anything in the house. So far, we only have a bed and a dining table - we don't even have pillows yet. We're just sick of hotels - I just want to get into a cosy house and make homemade meals.

Who do you keep in contact with from Love Island? Is the WhatsApp group chat still active?

Ekin-Su and Davide: Everyone and no one!

Ekin-Su: There’s still one Islander chat I’m in and no one speaks on it. The last time everyone had a proper chat on there was two months ago. But I message Gemma, Tasha, and so on individually. Everyone’s so busy and have their own relationships to focus on.

Davide: I’m still not in any group chats. It’s my fault because my English and Italian numbers got mixed up.

Will there be any other Islander appearances in the series?

Ekin-Su: No, it's our road trip so just us and the crew.

On Love Island we knew you as the fiery couple - has anything changed since then? How has your relationship evolved?

Davide: We're still entertaining but I feel like I understand her more now since seeing her home country and meeting her family.

Ekin-Su: Recently we've improved a lot with communication. We communicate so well. If something is bothering him, he'd say and I listen and understand - and vice versa. Then we meet in the middle and solve the problem.

Would you be open to a part two of Homecomings?

Davide & Ekin-Su : 100% and it would be in Japan!

Ekin-Su: Japan is quirky, it's modern, it's new. It's different, it's totally different. It's something we're not used to. It'll be good to get lost in Japan and the culture, it'll be fun. And I'd like to explore Japan with my man!

ITV we're ready for series two already!