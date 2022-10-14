Yes, Emily Blackwell’s New Boyfriend Will Be On Made In Chelsea

All we've ever wanted for Emily Blackwell is happiness - she's been through quite a lot of drama the past few seasons of Made In Chelsea. However, it looks like romance in the horizon for one of our favourite Kings Roaders - and we think it's got something to do with her new boyfriend...

In a trailer clip of the upcoming season Emily's boyfriend is seen walking into frame and sharing a kiss with the reality star. She recently went 'Instagram official' with her new boyfriend Jordan Alexander, who is the managing director of a recruitment company. So, after this quick snapshot of the pair together perhaps this means he will be making future appearances on the show now they've introduced him as a character?

Emily was dating co-star Harvey Armstrong but that ended horribly, when Emily found out that Harvey had cheated on her with someone else. The way his actions unfolded was heart-breaking to watch and of course all started at a dreaded Chelsea afterparty. After the scandal was revealed Emily quickly called off their relationship.

In the Mallorca summer series, Emily's best friend Miles Nazaire revealed that he had romantic feelings for her - but they both came to the conclusion it was best that they didn't cross the friendship line. After all, it could all end in tears and they seem to value their friendship a lot. Miles has, however, given the seal of approval and has gushed in the comments under their Instagram posts together - cute!

Elsewhere, after last season we know Maeva and James announced they were engaged and having a baby. Miles and Issy Baum-Francis started a budding romance. However, the real question is will Sam Prince and Julius ever iron out their issues this season? Only time will tell!

When does Made In Chelsea return?