Made In Chelsea’s Issy Francis-Baum On The £4 Face Serum She Uses Every Day

We're mid-way through Made In Chelsea's 24th season - catch new episodes at 9pm every Monday night on E4 - and newcomer Issy Francis-Baum has already won herself a legion of loyal fans. Whether tuning in to Made In Chelsea for a dose of the latest drama - Issy got vulnerable when she opened up to Maeva D'Ascanio about her feelings for Miles Nazaire in a recent episode - or following Issy's Instagram feed for outfits and beauty tips on tap, Issy's fan base is thriving.