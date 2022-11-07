Made In Chelsea’s Issy Francis-Baum On The £4 Face Serum She Uses Every Day

We're mid-way through Made In Chelsea's 24th season - catch new episodes at 9pm every Monday night on E4 - and newcomer Issy Francis-Baum has already won herself a legion of loyal fans. Whether tuning in to Made In Chelsea for a dose of the latest drama - Issy got vulnerable when she opened up to Maeva D'Ascanio about her feelings for Miles Nazaire in a recent episode - or following Issy's Instagram feed for outfits and beauty tips on tap, Issy's fan base is thriving.
Issy has quickly established herself as one of Made In Chelsea's chief beauty authorities too. Here graphic liquid liner is clearly her signature look - Issy tells Grazia which £15 eyeliner she relies on to apply it right here - she told Grazia she swears by a £40 overnight face tanning oil which has won favour with beauty editors too, and her go-to perfume smells so good it even earned itself some valuable airtime on MIC. Shop the scent in question right here.
A bona fide beauty aficionado, it's unsurprising then, that Issy has a pretty top notch skincare routine on the go, and she sat down to speak about it exclusively with Grazia. 'I use CeraVe's Smoothing Cleanser, £12, at night, it's so nice. Next I apply The Ordinary's Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5, £4.93. I use The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%, £5.60, and The Ordinary Vitamin C Suspension 30% in Silicone, £4.93, too. I'm also a big fan of Ole Henriksen's Banana Bright+ Eye Creme, £35.' A well-rounded, budget-friendly skincare routine. Shop Issy's favourite buys below:
Shop: Issy Francis-Baum's Entire Daily Skincare Routine
Issy Francis-Baum's Daily Skincare Routine - Grazia 2022
Hyaluronic acid is a well-known skincare ingredient that has the ability to hold on top up to 1,000 times its weight in moisture, meaning apply it to your face and you stand to up your moisture levels significantly, and keep your skin hydrated throughout the day. The Ordinary's Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 is a budget-friendly way of doing just that.
This budget-friendly serum cocktails niacinamide with zinc in a serum that regulates skin's sebum production - this helps to prevent breakouts - improves moisture retention and repairs damaged skin.
A cult classic for a reason, this daily cleanser is made with hyaluronic acid - the hydrating maestro we covered further up - skin-strengthening ceramics and salicylic acid, an ingredient that very gently exfoliates, calms and wards off breakouts.
Vitamin C is renowned as one of skincare's most effective brighteners. It combats the dulling effects of pollution, stress and other daily aggressors. The Ordinary's water-free formula keeps the ingredient stable and at its most effective. Use in the morning before your moisturiser.
Another cult classic, Ole Henriksen's Banana Bright+ Eye Creme blends together jojoba seed oil, coconut extract, hydrating glycerin and real gold - no, really - in a formula that promises to brighten and smooth your delicate eye area.
Main image: Instagram @issy.fbb