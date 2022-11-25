Everything You Need To Know About Made In Chelsea’s Robbie Mullett

He told the Tab, 'Sharing my coming out journey was a defining moment in terms of my confidence. No longer having to hide behind a fake, straight persona because I was scared of people knowing the truth. I am happy to be a flamboyant, fabulous, gay man, that I always knew I was underneath.'

Whilst viewers have seen a lot of Robbie on the show, fans still have some burning questions. Here is everything you need to know about Robbie:

Who is Robbie Mullett?

Robbie Mullett is a reality star and is studying Law at University College London. He started his degree in 2020 and is due to graduate next year. According to his LinkedIn, he also has a level two certificate in understanding working with people with mental health needs.

Where is Robbie Mullett from?

Robbie is originally from Camden. But before settling in the capital, he lived in Essex.

How old is Robbie Mullet?

Robbie is 23 years old.

Who is Robbie Mullett dating?

Robbie is dating fellow Made In Chelsea co-star Joel Mignott. Joel joined the cast of Made In Chelsea earlier this year and he’s a model from Leeds. The pair met at a club in London; Robbie is reportedly quite the party animal and is often dancing the night away in Soho. The couple also just announced on the show that they have moved in together. Cute!

Who else is Robbie Mullett friends with?

On the show Robbie also spends a lot of time with Olivia Bentley and Inga Valentier. He used to also be chummy with Sophie Hermann before she departed the show.

Does Robbie Mullet have Instagram?