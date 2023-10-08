Made In Chelsea’s Yas On Kissing Tristan Phipps And The Sam Prince Dating Rumours: ‘I’m Nervous About What’s Coming Up’

After the trailer was released, there was a lot of backlash and hate directed towards Yasmine but she says she is coping well. She admits to Grazia, 'I'm okay. The trailer was a lot! I think I'm actually excited for more of the series to come out because I think it will show more of the context behind everything and the story of what happened.' She adds, 'The trailer is just a snippet of what goes on across five weeks -when you see a condensed version like that of course it looks awful.'

The trailer was taken down by Channel 4, reportedly due to the amount of hate Zweegers received. She says sarcastically, 'There were a lot of lovely comments about me under that trailer.' Adding, 'I didn't ask for the video to be taken down - it just was.'

But is she nervous for her kiss with Tristan and rumoured spark with Sam Prince to be aired? She admits, 'I am nervous about what's coming up and a lot of people will have their opinions. I definitely got over it but it is hard because now it's airing and I have to relive it all again. I'm just trying to move on!'

Grazia also caught up with Yasmine's rumoured new boyfriend Sam Prince. When Grazia quizzed him, he insisted he is single. Of course, Sam was in a relationship with Inga Valentier - but it appears the cracks started to show in Corsica. Sam says, 'Things with Inga are good theres a lot of love and respect there even though I didn't work out between us.'

However, eagle-eyed fans have spotted that Yasmine and Sam have both shared pictures of each other in a number of Instagram posts. Yasmine remains coy about their potential relationship, 'Look, I'm learning lessons on TV in front of the nation so, it's never going to be easy. What I will say is I made new bonds in Corsica and lost some bonds too.' There's still a lot of speculation as to how far Sam and Yasmine pursued their spark, with fellow cast member Olivia Bentley alleging to Daily Mail, 'It was more than a kiss... trust me.'

But how is she dealing with backlash from viewers? Yasmine reveals she has a lot of support but also tries to rise above it, 'I do have support from Channel 4 but I try to block the negative comments out - I tend not to read the E4 comments. I try not to take the hate to heart but some naturally does. It's more like I sometimes want to retaliate against it.'

According to the reality star, there wasn't just relationship dramas in Corsica, there was even a 'battle of the villas' between the two separate groups of cast members. What started off as a harmonious trip with all the cast quickly descended into chaos.

Yasmine shares, 'The first night we all had a big dinner party with all the cast. We had a cheers and did speeches and said like "We're all on the same TV show, we're like a big dysfunctional family" and then 12 hours later we all hated each other.' She revealed that the separate groups even fought over restaurants and bars to go on the small island. She reveals, 'Obviously a lot of the separate camps didn't like each other so people started bagsying the restaurant they wanted to go to.' She added, 'It was so annoying - like you don't own the Island.'