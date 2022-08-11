Made In Chelsea: Mallorca Is Coming Very Soon

If you've missed the absolute chaos of Made in Chelsea, the wait is over. A new five-part spin-off series is coming very soon. Get ready for Made In Chelsea: Mallorca! The SW3 gang are descending upon an exclusive area of Mallorca for more drama, fun and dinner parties. Will tensions rise when a mysterious ex-girlfriend re-appears? Will relationships be put to the ultimate test? And will any old wounds be re-opened?
Remember where we left off? Last series, Emily Blackwell and Harvey Armstrong broke up after he cheated on her and a budding romance with Miles Nazaire, was teased. Meanwhile, rumours are swirling about Olivia Bentley and Tristan Phipps rekindling their relationship, while Maeva D’Ascanio and James Taylor are now happier than ever after announcing their engagement and baby news.
The spin-off cast will include Olivia Bentley, Miles Nazaire, Emily Blackwell, Maeva D’Ascanio, James Taylor, Ollie Locke-Locke, Gareth Locke-Locke, Julius Cowdrey, Digby Edgley, Tristan Phipps, Ruby Adler, Reza Amiri-Garroussi and Sam Prince.
Four new cast members will also be joining the cast to disrupt their Balearic bliss. Meet India, Isabella, Willow and Malek. eek!
Made in Chelsea: Mallorca new cast
Age: 20
From: London
Issy is a part-time student and model. Alongside her modelling career, Issy is currently studying fashion at university. Since getting signed at the end of 2019, Issy’s career has sky-rocketed, seeing her work with numerous well-known brands as well as featuring in an advertisement in Times Square and in stores across the US. Single and very much ready to mingle, Issy loves dating but hasn't met the one... yet. Could one of the original Chelsea boys sweep her off her feet?
Age: 20
From: Mallorca
International jet setter Willow is a model, who has been working in the industry since she was 13 years old. Although born in England, Willow was raised in Mallorca. She studied Fashion at university in London and most recently moved to Milan for an internship at Versace. She is a self-confessed serial dater and loves romance. She only has one request when it comes to men. 'They have to be gorgeous,' she told E4. Rumours suggest she is a very popular new edition to the cast as two of the Chelsea boys battle for her attention this series.
Age: 31
From: Mallorca
Malek has been living and partying in Mallorca for the last two years since he relocated his life to Palma from the UK, to work for a wealth management agency. He was raised in Bath until the age of 10 before moving to the United Arab Emirates for his father’s job. He was educated at international schools before returning to the UK for University. According to E4, he is actually a Kings Road regular as he visits his brother there when he's not in sunny Mallorca. Malek is already good friends with Willow and they are looking to have an unforgettable summer!
Age: 25
From: London
Chelsea resident India has lived in the Royal Borough her whole life and rarely ventures out of it... apart from when she’s spending her summer in Mallorca! India has worked as a PA at Vogue and was recently signed by London based modelling agency MOT model. India is joining the cast with a big secret. Last series Julius was outed for having had a mystery woman in his bed the same night he’d been on a date with Tabitha Willett – well that woman is India. She will be confronting him face to face over their rocky past. Eeek!
Is there a teaser for Made in Chelsea: Mallorca?
Yes, for a glimpse at the drama look no further...
When is Made in Chelsea: Mallorca on?
Made in Chelsea: Mallorca airs on E4 on Monday, 22 August 2022 at 9pm. It will be a five-night summer special ending on Friday 27th August.