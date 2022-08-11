Made In Chelsea: Mallorca Is Coming Very Soon

CREDIT: Made in Chelsea Instagram

Age: 31

From: Mallorca

Malek has been living and partying in Mallorca for the last two years since he relocated his life to Palma from the UK, to work for a wealth management agency. He was raised in Bath until the age of 10 before moving to the United Arab Emirates for his father’s job. He was educated at international schools before returning to the UK for University. According to E4, he is actually a Kings Road regular as he visits his brother there when he's not in sunny Mallorca. Malek is already good friends with Willow and they are looking to have an unforgettable summer!