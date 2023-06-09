Made In Chelsea: Have Inga Valentiner And Sam Prince Split Up?

This series of Made In Chelseahas been a rollercoaster for viewers. We've watched friendship breakups, tense dinner parties and almighty showdowns. This series has also followed the end of many romantic relationships. Olivia Bentley and Tristan Phippsparted ways in emotional scenes, and Annabella Sharpe and Reza Amiri-Garroussipotential relationship came to a screeching halt during the most recent episode.

Now, eagle-eyed fans are speculating that another Chelsea couple might have parted ways. Fans believe Sam Prince and Inga Valentiner might have recently split up. On Inga's recent Instagram post one fan commented, 'Have Inga and Sam broken up?' To which another fan replied, 'I think so they no longer follow each other.' This fan hoped for a reconciliation between the pair writing 'I hope you two work things out.'

The Kings Roaders are currently out in Corsica filming for the summer spin-off show, Made In Chelsea: Corsica. One look at both their Instagrams, and it's easy to notice that the couple haven't been spending much time together as they have both chosen to hang out with separate social camps. Inga has been spotted with the likes of Willow Day, Yasmine Zweegers, Olivia Bentley and Joel Mignott. Whilst Sam has been enjoying the Corsica sunshine with Reza, Tristan and Harvey Armstrong.This is a stark difference to their previous trip to Bali where the couple were attached at the hip.

In anexclusive Interview with SW3's fiery new recuritut Imogen Bloom,she revealed that the filming in Corsica has been 'a whirlwind.' She told Grazia, 'There has been plenty of drama, watch this space – sh * t is about to hit the fan' So could Sam and Inga's potential breakup play a key part? Whilst their split hasn't been confirmed, the dreaded Instagram follow says a lot these days. It would be a shame if they have indeed parted ways, as they have gone through a lot of highs and lows to make things work.

In an interview with OK! ,they both opened up about their rocky relationship. Last year, Sam grew close to co-star Verity Bowditch which resulted in the couple briefly splitting up. He told the publication, 'I think I was super-lost – it’s in no way an excuse, but it happened. I made mistakes and I treated her badly.' Adding, 'I’ve grown up a bit. I’ve decided what I really want. I wanted Inga to be my girlfriend.' He continued, 'Spending time away from each other made me realise how special our relationship was. I took it for granted at the start. And I’m not doing anything wrong to jeopardise that ever again.'

Inga said, 'Sam was very silly and he knows that now. But we’ve sorted all of that out. When Sam and I got back together, we had to shut it down and it had to be put in the past as we wouldn’t have been able to progress as a couple if it wasn’t all ironed out with Verity.'