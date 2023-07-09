Who Is Tristan Phipps? Everything You Need To Know About The Made In Chelsea Star

by Bonnie McLaren and Daisy Hall |

Seasons come and go, characters change, but one thing’s for sure on Made In Chelsea, there’s always guaranteed drama and, despite having been introduced on the show in series 16 - way back in 2018 - Tristan Phipps still brings plenty of the stuff.

Over the years we've seen Tristan in on/off relationships with co-stars Verity Bowditch and Olivia Bentley as well as on/off friendships with James Taylor and Sam Prince, but who exactly is the SW3 hottie?

What does Tristan Phipps do?

Whilst 'reality star' is the obvious answer, Tristan previously spent some time as a walking safari guide, working at the Kruger National Park in South Africa.

More recently, Tristan has embraced the influencer lifestyle, whilst also setting up an indoor plant company called Bellr.

Who is Tristan Phipps dating?

Unfortunately it seems like Tristan and his on-off (on-off, on-off...) girlfriend Olivia Bentley have called it quits and for good this time following a rocky relationship.

Olivia announced the news via Instagram saying, 'It ended very amicably and I do wish him all the best.'

Tristan also previously dated another MIC costar, Verity Bowditch - until she broke up with him and caused an almighty argument at the dinner table that is - as well as 2018 Love Island star Laura Crane for nine months from late 2018.

Going back to the very beginning, Tristan was originally introduced on MIC as Ella Wills' ex.

Where does Tristan Phipps' money come from?

Tristan's mum - Carrie Wicks - made her fortune through the hospitality industry, specifically in hotels. After nearly two decades climbing to the role of Operations Director at transatlantic hotel chain Firmdale Hotels, which has numerous properties in London and New York, Carrie moved back to South Africa (where Tristan was born and lived until he was two years old) to work for a small group of hotels called the Leeu collection in 2016.

What other shows has Tristan Phipps been on?

In February 2023, Tristan appeared on the Mark Wright hosted reality show The Challenge which features sixteen stars take on a series of athletic battles, while also trying to avoid elimination rounds and deal with the gameplay of other contestants in a bid to win £100,000. Tristan ended up winning the show alongside Love Island's Kaz Crossley.

How old is Tristan Phipps?

Born on 17 November 1997, Tristan is 25.

What is Tristan Phipps height?

According to the internet Tristan is 6ft 2.

Does Tristan Phipps have Instagram?