Who is Made In Chelsea’s Reza Amiri-Garroussi?

by Grazia |

Reza Amiri-Garroussi joined Made In Chelsea in series 18 as the best friend of Sam Thompson. It wasn't long until Reza became a main cast member due to the turbulent on-screen relationship with Ruby Adler (who is also the BFF of Zara McDermott) But who is the the Kings Roader? Here is everything you need to know about Reza Amiri-Garroussi:

Who is Reza Amiri-Garroussi?

Reza Amiri-Garroussi was born in America but is currently living in Chelsea and works in tech. He studied at Epsom College like many of his fellow cast members - which explains how he’s ended up on the show. After Epsom, Reza studied for a BA in Film and History of Art, followed by a Masters in Business and Finance. He obtained both degrees at the University of Kent. He also has perhaps the biggest sneaker collection we've ever seen.

How old is Reza Amiri-Garroussi?

Reza is 35 years old.

What does Reza Amiri-Garroussi do?

Outside of his reality TV work, Reza is the VP of Business Development EMEA at Unruly. Unruly was founded in 2006 and uses 'emotional data to deliver brand-safe awesome advertising to 1.2bn people' according to their LinkedIn page. Reza worked in PR straight after graduating from 2010 to 2014 However, he then shifted into working in tech.

Why did Ruby Adler and Reza Amiri-Garroussi break up?

Ruby and Reza were on and off for 10 YEARS! After being childhood sweethearts (with a questionable age gap) they have had a very turbulent relationship on the show. Last year Miles Nazaire almost got in the way of their relationship (shock) but they got back together. However, they are now definitely not together after it was revealed Reza cheated on her during the most recent episode of MIC.

Who is Reza Amiri-Garroussi's brother?

Reza recently posted a picture of his very attractive brother and fans swooned in the comments calling for him to join the show. However Reza joked in the comments, ' Not happening. Very different professions.' He captioned the image, 'Always a pleasure catching up with the wiser, smarter, more successful version of myself.' Fans have also called Reza's brother the 'Tinder Swindler' due to the striking resemblance to Simon Leviev.

Does Reza have Instagram?