Amazon Black Friday Sales Are Almost Here (And Here Are The Best Deals To Shop Already)

If you're a keen bargain hunter, then Amazon is always the place to go on Black Friday. With deals across fashion and beauty to gadgets and homeware, there's plenty to choose from, keeping you entertained for hours – retail therapy has never looked so good.

Okay, it may be a (little) bit early to really start thinking about those huge sales, but the truth is that loads of brands have already kicked off their huge sales, and we definitely don't want to miss out. Boots are doing up to 70% off some of the best beauty brands, whilst Aldi is warming up its tech deals too. If you don't want to miss out, we've wrapped up some of the best sales to get your hands on.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 will officially fall on 25 November 2022, but deals will no doubt run throughout November and continue up until Christmas. It's one of the most significant shopping events of the year, so it's worth saving your hard-earned cash for the best deals.

Cyber Monday will follow on 28 November, but we’d recommend that you start looking at your favourite luxury retailers any time from November onwards. While you wait for Black Friday, we've rounded up the best deals currently live on Amazon. Looking for other best buys? These retailers will also be partaking in the Black Friday mayhem:

So, whether you're looking for a new Lay-Z Spa, or want to upgrade your AirPods, here's what you should be buying from the Amazon Black Friday Sale 2022.

SHOP: What To Buy From Amazon Black Friday 2022

Gallery The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals 1 of 26 Everybody needs a hot tub to relax in throughout any time of the year. Black Friday is the perfect time with lots of Lay-Z Spa deals on offer. 2 of 26 You'll see lots of Philips bits on offer during the Black Friday sales too, this Lumea Prestige IPL is already knocked off a little bit. 3 of 26 Watch out for the Amazon products like Kindles and Alexas, which are very much likely to be on offer ASAP. 4 of 26 ghd is the OG hair styling straightener - and yes, you can get them on Amazon. 5 of 26 Not needing straighteners? Try ghd's Glide Hot Brush which will slick down any flyaways and pesky hairs that won't smooth out. 6 of 26 NutriBullets has been around for years but still posts up as some of the best blenders out there. Don't miss out this Black Friday. 7 of 26 Mummys, this one's for you. You can grab deals on Amazon for baby strollers and other baby bits you may want to grab - if you're looking to freshen up your inventory. 8 of 26 Shark will keep your home slick, clean and tidy - plus with this kit, you'll be able to clean up any pet hair plus the inside of your car. 9 of 26 CREDIT: Apple If you haven't already, you'll want to invest in some AirPods - the easiest and most efficient earbuds out there. 10 of 26 This Fitbit already has over £70 off before Black Friday, so you'll want to keep your eyes peeled (or just snap it up now whilst it's on offer). 11 of 26 There's 40% off this Braun hair removal pack so you'll be smooth and silky in no time. 12 of 26 Not a fan of AirPods? Try these Bang & Olufsen earphones. 13 of 26 Bestselling book 'Skincare' by skincare expert Caroline Hirons is half-price right now. 14 of 26 Who can say no to a classic Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream? 15 of 26 Usually £829, this is a whopping sale, saving you almost £500 off the De'Longhi Eletta. 16 of 26 The Fire TV Stick is likely to be on offer on Black Friday, so you'll want to keep an eye out for any deals here. 17 of 26 There's nothing better than a hot cup of coffee straight from the espresso machine - so snap up this professional Sage Barista machine on offer, 18 of 26 Le Creuset is a classic kitchenware brand you'll want to stock up on - and their deliciously cute stove-top kettle is 25% off right now. 19 of 26 Alexas have made their way into our homes more easily than we want to admit, but we can't help but love them. Snap them up in the Black Friday sale. 20 of 26 Kindles are efficient, easy and lightweight. Bookworms, this one's for you. 21 of 26 With over 50% off this Philips electric toothbrush, it's an irresistible deal. 22 of 26 Another solid Le Creuset offer is the signature cast iron skillet. Well worth the money. 23 of 26 Oral-B has stock of some of the best toothbrushes out there, and this one's over 50% off already. 24 of 26 10% off this Garmin golf watch will upgrade your next golfing trip. 25 of 26 Your dentist will be extremely happy with this buy, the professional water flosser which will have your teeth looking white and shiny. 26 of 26 Kitchen tools have exploded this year with energy savings coming to the forefront of our minds - and this Tefal Grill is highly-rated and 30% off.

What is Black Friday?

This huge event originated in America, with tech and electronic goods such as smart TVs going on sale right after Thanksgiving to entice customers to begin their Christmas shopping.