I’ve Scrolled Through Thousands Of Items And These Are The Only Designer Deals Worth Your Time This Black Friday

It's here. The biggest shopping event of the year has entered the chat, and with it comes the opportunity to make your ten-page wishlist a reality. Or parts of it, at least.

It's safe to say that Black Friday has me in a chokehold. As a mere mortal, the idea of being able to afford a vintage Chanel bag (without filing for bankruptcy) is a miracle. Sale shopping, however, is an art, and luckily - having spent most of my days scrolling through hundreds upon hundreds of deals - an art I've come to master.

While Black Friday is a great opportunity to shop that £1,000 designer bag you've been pining over for the last year, sale periods are also a good time to stock up on high-quality basics. Boring, I know, but you'll thank me in the long run. Whether it's time to replace those charity-shop Calvin Klein jeans that have more rips than is socially acceptable or your cashmere jumper that now resembles a crop top (thanks, Mum) we advise you to bookmark the items that you actually need prior to sale day. That way, you're less likely to splash the cash on items that will bring a short-term dopamine flood, and long-term regret. It's an exact science, and one I'm very passionate about.

Each Black Friday gets even bigger (and more overwhelming) than the last, with more retailers joining in on the fun. A few of the go-to destinations for designer deals this Black Friday are Open For Vintage, Farfetch and MatchesFashion, among many, many others. To save you from scrolling through hundreds (if not thousands) of deals, I've spotted the very best designer bargains that are actually a steal.

Shop the best designer Black Friday deals below - and don't forget to thank me later.