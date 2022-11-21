I’ve Scrolled Through Thousands Of Items And These Are The Only Designer Deals Worth Your Time This Black Friday

It's here. The biggest shopping event of the year has entered the chat, and with it comes the opportunity to make your ten-page wishlist a reality. Or parts of it, at least.
It's safe to say that Black Friday has me in a chokehold. As a mere mortal, the idea of being able to afford a vintage Chanel bag (without filing for bankruptcy) is a miracle. Sale shopping, however, is an art, and luckily - having spent most of my days scrolling through hundreds upon hundreds of deals - an art I've come to master.
While Black Friday is a great opportunity to shop that £1,000 designer bag you've been pining over for the last year, sale periods are also a good time to stock up on high-quality basics. Boring, I know, but you'll thank me in the long run. Whether it's time to replace those charity-shop Calvin Klein jeans that have more rips than is socially acceptable or your cashmere jumper that now resembles a crop top (thanks, Mum) we advise you to bookmark the items that you actually need prior to sale day. That way, you're less likely to splash the cash on items that will bring a short-term dopamine flood, and long-term regret. It's an exact science, and one I'm very passionate about.
Each Black Friday gets even bigger (and more overwhelming) than the last, with more retailers joining in on the fun. A few of the go-to destinations for designer deals this Black Friday are Open For Vintage, Farfetch and MatchesFashion, among many, many others. To save you from scrolling through hundreds (if not thousands) of deals, I've spotted the very best designer bargains that are actually a steal.
Shop the best designer Black Friday deals below - and don't forget to thank me later.
SHOP: The Best Designer Black Friday Deals
Chanel's Classic Flap bag is the epitome of luxury and elegance. This mini version is now available for £500 less and comes pre-loved and in good condition.
The LV pochette will always be a staple, and this pre-loved option comes in good condition. For just £584, we're calling it a verified steal.
The crescent-moon printed top that singlehandedly took over Instagram is now £161 in the Black Friday sales.
Cult Gaia's handbags are a piece of art, so we were ecstatic to see the Nika Crystal handbag is now 30% off.
Coperni might be best known for Bella Hadid's iconic spray-on dress, but the brand's selection of winter coats is equally as impressive. This oversized coat is now 25% off
What better time to invest in a pair of clean white sneakers than during Black Friday? Axel Arigato's lace-up sneakers are currently 40% off. You know you want to.
Ganni's modern, minimalist take on the classic aviator boot, is now £280 in the Black Friday sales.
You'll never regret investing in this wool blend knit, featuring a classic turtle neck and khaki hue. An autumn/winter life saver, now £100 less.
The Prada tote has reached cult status, and the vibrant red option is now available second-hand for 20% off.
It's never too late to hop on the cowboy boot trend, and this option by Aeyde is a complete bargain.
Constructed with smooth leather, Marni's structured handbag is the perfect pre-Christmas gift to yourself. Don't forget to use code 25MF to get 25% off at checkout.
KNWLS has mastered the art of making knitwear cool. This cropped cardigan (which has been on my wishlist for months) is now nearly half-price.
You'll never tire of this versatile ribbed-knit button cardi by Annie Bing.
Nensi Dojaka's lingerie-inspired clothes give us life, and this sensual bustier is no exception.
An easy breezy pair of straight-leg jeans that'll last you for years to come. Get 25% off with code 25MF at checkout.
It doesn't get warmer than Etro's brown calf leather jacket with fringe detailing and shearling trim.