The Deal You’ve Been Waiting For Is Here: Yoto Has 20% Off For Black Friday In Its Biggest Ever Sale

After waiting until relatively late in the Black Friday game, we can finally reveal that the Yoto Black Friday sale is live - and that there is 20% off almost site-wide. That makes this the brand's biggest sale ever.

Loads of people have been googling 'Yoto Black Friday' and 'Yoto bundle' all week - and when we asked on The Juggle what deals you were looking to shop this Black Friday, many of you said you were after a Yoto Player for your children. Now, we can reveal that, this Black Friday, Yoto has taken 20% off nearly all products on its website, apart from the Yoto Mini, which is excluded. The sale went live today (Thursday November 23rd) and will last until the end of Cyber Monday.

Yoto Player - 3rd Generation

Can go 24 hours on one charge.

Includes endless free audio.

Doesn't include any Yoto cards like bundles that are available.

For the uninitiated (or those who may be choosing between the offers available on the Toniebox and the Yoto), here's some information on the Yoto Player.

What is a Yoto Player?

If your little one loves stories and music, then a Yoto player is a great buy. Being screen-free, it is a great way for your child to unwind at night and, because it is so simple to use, they should be able to operate it independently. The Yoto player offers a choice of Yoto story cards with favourites such as Disney tales, Julia Donaldson and, for a more traditional option, Enid Blyton. Plus, you can even record your own story.

As well as providing entertainment, the Yoto Player also has a nightlight function, a thermometer and a clock. Plus some versions have an 'okay to wake' setting. There's also the Yoto Mini which is smaller and great for taking on long journeys or to use on the go.

The other thing the Yoto Player has going for it is that it's really stylish-looking – I love the retro-style display and bright colours.

My friend Jo has a five year-old son with a Yoto Player. She says: 'Our son loves his Yoto and it's great for some quiet time that isn't screen related.

'We've recorded some of our own stories and shared with friends too which was really lovely. All in all I'd say it's definitely worth the investment but the cards are expensive so it can be hard to maintain! To get around this, we often ask for them at Christmas or birthdays to spread to cost.'

So, if you're hoping to buy a Yoto for your kids this Christmas, these are the best deals available...

Wireless Headphones
Yoto Headphones have kid-safe volume limit and can be connected wirelessly with ease.

Yoto Headphones
Yoto Headphones have a kid-safe volume limit, a premium braided cable and a daisy chain feature to

What Is Black Friday?

In America, Black Friday arrives before Christmas and is when many retailers lower the price of their products. You can get many products in these sales, including loads of baby deals, toys for Christmas and even your favourite clothing brands and electrical items such as the Yoto player. It is a great chance to find a bargain, start your Christmas shopping and pick up some great gifts at low prices, or even treat yourself.

What age is a Yoto Player appropriate for?

The Yoto Player is recommended for children from three years-old, but there are some lovely story cards for little ones with popular characters such as Peppa Pig and The Gruffalo - there are even 0-2 years collections. The good thing is there are options on the website for kids organised by age range, going up to over nine years old. It is also great for older children, who will enjoy making their own cards or listening to stories such as Horrible Histories or Roald Dahl stories. So, there's longevity in your purchase.

What's the difference between Yoto Player and Yoto Mini?

The Yoto Mini is smaller but most of the features that we love about the Yoto Player are still included such as: the Yoto Daily, Yoto Radio, sleep sounds, pixel display and day-and-night clock. The mini is a handy size for listening on the go and will work well in the car if you download your little one's cards for them before travelling. The mini isn't included in Yoto's Black Friday 20% off sale.

What is the difference between Yoto 2nd generation and 3rd generation?

It seems to be a case of next gen = bigger and better. It has more storage, longer battery (now 24 hours up from 10 hours) and can also be used with bluetooth headphones.

Is Tonies or Yoto better?

There are loads (and I mean LOADS) of forums where parents ask the same things. But as with all things parenting, (annoyingly) it's down to what's right for your family. The Yoto has more features like an in-build night-light, tells the time and room temperature and a long battery life. The Toniebox is catching up with some of these features,= but you might have to buy separately, for instance buying a podcast Tonie or night light Tonie. Tonie characters are perhaps more robust, being made of plastic instead of the Yoto cards, but Yoto cards are perhaps a little cheaper and go up higher age-range wise.

The main difference with the Toniebox is that there is Yoto radio which plays music during the day and calmer songs at night. There is also a fun-filled daily podcast, Yoto Daily, which is packed with challenges, questions, facts and jokes.