Best Fragrance Deals You Can’t Ignore

When it comes to your daily routine, spritzing your favourite fragrance is just second nature. If you're like us, there's probably a crowd of scents decorating your dressing table and it's like being in a candy shop every morning picking a perfume to match your mood.

As summer approaches there's no better time than to gift yourself a new bottle of perfume and find that perfect holiday scent.

So if you're running low on your going out scent, your day-to-day or even your luxury bedtime perfume, or in need of a gift then look no further as we've scoured the best fragrance deals around right now.

You could find savings on brands like Elie Saab, Dior, Dolce & Gabbana and Marc Jacobs, so check out our top picks below.

Best Beauty Fragrance Deals In The Amazon Prime Day Sale

Did you know that Amazon Prime Day is happening right now? Running from 12-13 July, there are some fantastic deals to be had, including some great savings on fragrances. For more deals, check out our top picks.

Gallery The Best Fragrance Deals To Buy Right Now 1 of 17 Yves Saint Laurent's Libre Eau de Parfum pays homage to the house's most defining and enduring value: passionate and defiant freedom.Breaking from convention, the emblematic scent combines Aromatic French Lavender, found in classic Fougere perfumery, with luminous solar accords. This daring contradiction blurs masculine and feminine facets to create a distinctive, unisex appeal. 2 of 17 CREDIT: AMAZON As eternal as its name suggests, the clean, floral notes in Calvin Klein's Eternity make it a timeless fragrance to fall in love with. Also available for him with additional layers of mandarin and sage, wear your complimenting fragrances together for scent-sual harmony. 3 of 17 Elie Saab distinctive gourmand floral scent has notes of Almond, Orange Blossom and Patchouli, the brand's signature. 4 of 17 Warming woody notes, deep sandalwood and amber combined with sweet Tahitian vanilla. A complementary contrast of exotic floral notes balances the perfume with soft undertones of Casablanca lily, orange blossom and ylang-ylang. 5 of 17 Notes of natural tuberose and Jasmine leave an unexpectedly rich white floral scent on the skin. 6 of 17 Floral and feminine this Jimmy Choo scent features sweet Red Berries and Bulgarian Rose. 7 of 17 The classic Armani fragrance is a must-have for perfume fans. Launched back in 2013 it has feminine florals and ripe blackcurrants with earthy, woody and musky characteristics. 8 of 17 The sparkling floral, fruity perfume is enhanced by the unique combination of Peach Flower, Nectarine and Hyacinth. 9 of 17 A feminine fragrance from YSL with top notes of Peony, Citron Wood and Lychee, the heart of Purple Freesia, Pink Pepper and Jasmine Sambac finished with a base of Patchouli, Vetiver and Cedar. 10 of 17 This is a special kind of fragrance that every perfume aficionado should possess. It is created with only one single ingredient, Iso E Super, chemistry adapts to the wearer and is different for every person. 11 of 17 The Jimmy Choo original fragrance is a modern Fruity Chypre with warm, rich, woody depths. 12 of 17 There's just something about a Marc Jacobs perfume bottle that attracts us. This scent is another floral masterpiece with bases of Vanilla, Musk and Driftwood. 13 of 17 This scent is supposed to evoke memories of a night in a jazz club, with notes of tobacco, Neroli Oil and rum absolue. 14 of 17 A rich blend of Rose, Lily, Tuberose and Orange Flower. Brightened with citrus, warmed by woods. 15 of 17 Known as the ultimate 'fash-pack' perfume, Santal was on the Cartier-laden wrists of every big-name fashion editor in the business. Now, it's gained momentum worldwide, with its head-turning concoction that truly lasts all day long. 16 of 17 A new addition to the Replica collection by Maison Margiela it is an earthy and wooden explosion of patchouli, pine needle essence and aquatic accords that come together to give you the wet freshness of nature after the rain. We've tried it out and can confirm it is a stunning replica that evokes rainfall. 17 of 17 Challenging convention, La Femme Prada L'Eau is a fragrance that charts new territory in freshness through an olfactory signature that re-imagines and exalts an inherent sensuality. Key fragrance notes include Ylang-Ylang, Tuberose, Frangipani, and Vanilla.

What is the sexiest scent to wear?

Athina MacPherson, Head of Brand, The Fragrance Shop, shines a spotlight on Tuberose.

"Tuberose is very complex. It is reminiscent of jasmine, gardenia and orange blossom, but it also holds a sweet, exotic, creamy, velvety scent. It's incredibly intoxicating and emits a headiness that lasts for long periods. This is one scent that lingers long after you've gone.

“Tuberose is arguably the sexiest scent of all time - it's even known as the 'carnal flower', and many cultures say it has aphrodisiac qualities. It may look like a beautiful, delicate flower, but the Tuberose is one of the most controversial and subversive scents in the fragrance industry. It is heady, heavy, super sweet and incredibly full-bodied. Its alluring appeal comes down to the idoles. The flower's aroma has an under-funk of indole, a molecule that's also present in materials such as oil and coal. This element of dirt, believe it or not, is actually what makes it erotic, because Indole is also produced in small amounts by our skin and released during sex. It all comes down to chemistry."

