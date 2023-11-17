  1. Home|
Take The Stress Out Of Christmas Shopping With These Brilliant Black Friday Toy Deals

Because you deserve to relax.

by Jade Moscrop |
Updated
1
Tonies Toniebox Starter Set - Pink
2
Barbie Dreamhouse
3
Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet
4
Furby Hasbro Purple Interactive Toy Plush
5
LEGO City Advent Calendar 2023 with 24 Christmas Gifts
6
Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Sis
7
Little Senses Lights & Sounds Activity Dome
8
Vtech Kidizoom 5MP Camera - Pink
9
Hamleys® Bakewell Bear
10
LEGO 76419 Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds
11
Melissa & Doug Sandwich Toy Shop
12
Kidly Little Dutch Kitchen
13
Scuttlebug Bumblebee Ride On - Yellow and Black
14
Sesame Street 53426 Elmo Slide Plush
15
Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Busy Chef's Restaurant Playset
There are lots of great things about shopping on Black Friday, including the many, many fragrance deals, stocking up on bargain beauty essentials, and even treating yourself to a discounted sofa ahead of the family visiting at Christmas, if you wish. However, one of the most satisfying shopping ventures has to be securing the all-important Black Friday toy deals to guarantee a sea of smiling faces back at you this festive season.

Luckily for you, you're in the right place if you want to save some serious cash on all of the top children's toy brands, including many that feature on 2023's must-have toy list. With everything from LEGO to Furbies and Fisher-Price to Barbie, you won't want to miss these epic discounts.

What's more, getting your shopping done ahead of the big day means no (or, at least, minimal) last-minute hunting around for the perfect present - you can relax and look forward to the big day.

Where To Shop Black Friday Toy Deals At A Glance:

All of the biggest and best retailers are getting in on the action, which means more choice for you. Head over to start browsing via the links below, or keep scrolling for our top picks.

Amazon: Huge discounts sitewide

Argos: Up to half price on selected toys

Tonies: 20% off Tonieboxes, bundles and accessories with code BF2023

Boots: Save on Black Friday baby products

John Lewis: Up to 25% off LEGO and more

The Entertainer: Up to 70% off selected lines

Mori: Up to 60% off baby clothes and toys

Kidly: Up to 30% off gift-worthy toys

Early Learning Centre: Up to 50% off selected lines

Hamleys: Shop early Black Friday offers

Disney: Deals coming soon

Very: Up to 50% off selected toys

SHOP: The Best Black Friday Toy Deals 2023

1. Tonies Toniebox Starter Set - Pink

20% off

Tonies Toniebox Starter Set - Pinktonies
Price: £63.96 (was £79.95)

tonies.com

Description

Use the code BF2023 for 20% off. Transform your living room or kitchen into a wondrous new world

2. Barbie Dreamhouse

half price

Barbie DreamhouseMattel

Rrp: £349.99

Price: £174.99
Alternative retailers
The Entertainer£199.99View offer
JD Williams£219.99View offer
Argos£249.99View offer

Description

Barbie was only the biggest film of the year, so we're anticipating this Barbie Dreamhouse will

3. Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet

Amazon Fire 7 Kids tabletamazon

Rrp: £114.99

Price: £54.99
Alternative retailers
OnBuy.com£79.50View offer
Robert Dyas£112.99View offer
Currys£114.00View offer
Jacamo£114.99View offer

Description

Amazon always has plenty of great offers on its own tech, including the Fire 7 Kids tablet.

4. Furby Hasbro Purple Interactive Toy Plush

20% off

Furby Hasbro Purple Interactive Toy PlushHasbro

Rrp: £74.99

Price: £59.99
Alternative retailers
The Entertainer£59.99View offer
JD Williams£59.99View offer
Boots£69.50View offer
Hamleys£74.99View offer

Description

Furbies are back. Again. This time, they’re extra cute and have over 600 responses.

5. LEGO City Advent Calendar 2023 with 24 Christmas Gifts

Save £4

LEGO City Advent Calendar 2023 with 24 Christmas Giftslego
Price: £16 (was £20)

www.argos.co.uk

Description

The LEGO City Advent Calendar 2023 for kids has arrived, packed with festive characters, toy

6. Fisher-Price Laugh And Learn Smart Stages Sis

43% off

Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Sisfisher-price
Price: £12.99 (was £22.99)
Alternative retailers
The Entertainer£17.25View offer
JD Williams£22.99View offer
Boots£22.99View offer

Description

This adorable snuggly plush teaches over 100 first words with Smart Stages technology to grow

7. Little Senses Lights And Sounds Activity Dome

60% off

Little Senses Lights & Sounds Activity DomeELC
Price: £79.99 (was £199.99)

www.thetoyshop.com

Description

This activity dome is brightly coloured and packed with lots of soft textures, playtime sounds and

8. VTech Kidizoom Duo Camera 5.0,Kids 5MP Camera

save £5

Vtech Kidizoom 5MP Camera - Pinkvtech
Price: £45 (was £50)

Description

For budding photographers, the Vtech Kidizoom camera allows your children to take photos and

9. Hamleys® Bakewell Bear

half price

Hamleys® Bakewell BearHamleys
Price: £72.50 (was £145)

www.hamleys.com

Description

There's nothing more iconic than a Hamley's bear, and even more so when it's 50% off.

10. LEGO 76419 Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds

25% off

LEGO 76419 Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and GroundsLEGO
Price: £112.49 (was £149.99)

Description

Make all of their magical dreams come true Christmas morning with this amazing Harry Potter

11. Melissa And Doug Sandwich Toy Shop

20% off

Melissa & Doug Sandwich Toy ShopMelissa & Doug
Price: £39.97 (was £44.99)
Alternative retailers
Argos£50.00View offer

Description

You can’t go wrong with wooden toys, and Melissa & Doug make some of the best. Encourage

12. Kidly Little Dutch Kitchen

save £19

Kidly Little Dutch KitchenKidly
Price: £108 (was £127)

www.kidly.co.uk

Description

Kidly’s adorable wooden kitchen will not only last them for years, but will provide hours of

13. Scuttlebug Bumblebee Ride On - Yellow and Black

save £5

Scuttlebug Bumblebee Ride On - Yellow and Blackscuttlebug
Price: £20 (was £25)

www.argos.co.uk

Description

Lightweight, durable and providing hours of fun, the Scuttlebutt is a brilliant Christmas present

14. Sesame Street 53426 Elmo Slide Plush

9% off

Sesame Street 53426 Elmo Slide PlushSesame Street

Rrp: £87.87

Price: £80.05

Description

Elmo is a firm favourite with kids and grown-ups alike. Get ready to dance and sing along.

15. Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Busy Chef's Restaurant Playset

50% off

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Busy Chef's Restaurant PlaysetPlay-Doh

Rrp: £29.99

Price: £14.99
Alternative retailers
The Entertainer£14.99View offer
JD Williams£23.99View offer
Hamleys£29.99View offer
Argos£30.00View offer

Description

Your little one can run their own restaurant with this imaginative Play-Doh chef’s set.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us