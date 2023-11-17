Take The Stress Out Of Christmas Shopping With These Brilliant Black Friday Toy Deals

There are lots of great things about shopping on Black Friday, including the many, many fragrance deals, stocking up on bargain beauty essentials, and even treating yourself to a discounted sofa ahead of the family visiting at Christmas, if you wish. However, one of the most satisfying shopping ventures has to be securing the all-important Black Friday toy deals to guarantee a sea of smiling faces back at you this festive season.
Luckily for you, you're in the right place if you want to save some serious cash on all of the top children's toy brands, including many that feature on 2023's must-have toy list. With everything from LEGO to Furbies and Fisher-Price to Barbie, you won't want to miss these epic discounts.
What's more, getting your shopping done ahead of the big day means no (or, at least, minimal) last-minute hunting around for the perfect present - you can relax and look forward to the big day.
Where To Shop Black Friday Toy Deals At A Glance:
All of the biggest and best retailers are getting in on the action, which means more choice for you. Head over to start browsing via the links below, or keep scrolling for our top picks.
Amazon: Huge discounts sitewide
Tonies: 20% off Tonieboxes, bundles and accessories with code BF2023
John Lewis: Up to 25% off LEGO and more
The Entertainer: Up to 70% off selected lines
Early Learning Centre: Up to 50% off selected lines
Hamleys: Shop early Black Friday offers
Disney: Deals coming soon
SHOP: The Best Black Friday Toy Deals 2023
20% off
Use the code BF2023 for 20% off. Transform your living room or kitchen into a wondrous new world
half price
Barbie was only the biggest film of the year, so we're anticipating this Barbie Dreamhouse will
Amazon always has plenty of great offers on its own tech, including the Fire 7 Kids tablet.
20% off
Furbies are back. Again. This time, they’re extra cute and have over 600 responses.
Save £4
The LEGO City Advent Calendar 2023 for kids has arrived, packed with festive characters, toy
43% off
This adorable snuggly plush teaches over 100 first words with Smart Stages technology to grow
60% off
This activity dome is brightly coloured and packed with lots of soft textures, playtime sounds and
save £5
For budding photographers, the Vtech Kidizoom camera allows your children to take photos and
half price
There's nothing more iconic than a Hamley's bear, and even more so when it's 50% off.
25% off
Make all of their magical dreams come true Christmas morning with this amazing Harry Potter
20% off
You can’t go wrong with wooden toys, and Melissa & Doug make some of the best. Encourage
save £19
Kidly’s adorable wooden kitchen will not only last them for years, but will provide hours of
save £5
Lightweight, durable and providing hours of fun, the Scuttlebutt is a brilliant Christmas present
9% off
Elmo is a firm favourite with kids and grown-ups alike. Get ready to dance and sing along.
50% off
Your little one can run their own restaurant with this imaginative Play-Doh chef’s set.