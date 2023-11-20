  1. Home|
  2. Life|
  3. Parenting

As A Mum Of Two, These Are The Best Black Friday Baby Deals I’ve Seen

Cots, buggies, breast pumps... and a leopard print baby carrier.

black friday baby deals
by Rhiannon Evans |
Published
1
black friday baby deals
iCandy Core Pushchair and Carrycot - Complete Car Seat Bundle
2
black friday baby deals
Chicco Next 2 Me Dream Bedside Crib
3
black friday baby deals
Tripp Trapp Newborn Bundle
4
black friday baby deals
Tommee Tippee Perfect Prep Day And Night
5
black friday baby deals
Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Baby Bottles
6
black friday baby deals
Mamas and Papas Hampden Three-Piece Furniture Range
7
black friday baby deals
Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Baby Healthcare Kit
8
black friday baby deals
Lansinoh HPA Lanolin Cream, 40ml
9
black friday baby deals
Shnuggle Newborn Bath
10
black friday baby deals
V Tech Digital Video Glow On The Ceiling Monitor
11
black friday baby deals
Tommee Tippee Blackout Blind
12
black friday baby deals
BabyBjorn Mini Carrier, Leopard
13
black friday baby deals
GroEgg Room Thermometer
14
black friday baby deals
Elvie Pump

If you're organised enough to have made a spreadsheet, the size of the list of baby stuff you need can feel overwhelming - and expensive. So, it's no surprise that lots of parents and parents-to-be are Googling 'best Black Friday baby deals' and 'Black Friday baby stuff' in their droves right now.

As a mum of two who is now sadly sending most of their baby stuff to Vinted, the charity shop or friends, I'm well-qualified to give you the best tips on what the best Black Friday baby deals actually are. While I would recommend getting a lot of things second-hand, there will be items you need new – sometimes for safety reasons. And if you're having your first child, you may just want to buy new, which is where these discounts will come in handy.

So, if you're out there with a Google news alert set for all the best Black Friday baby deals around, then I'm here to try and help you work through your list. Of course, buying all your baby stuff is a really personal experience and different families will have different needs. But here at The Juggle, if we can save you some money and time, we can rest happy.

We will continue to update this page with deals, but lots of the brands are already giving their best offers. And if you just fancy browsing yourself, here are some of the best places offering baby deals at the moment.

The Best Black Friday Baby Deals 2023 At A Glance

Amazon has loads of baby deals - check to see if the thing you've had your eye on is available in Amazon's sale.

Jojo Maman Bebe have 25% off - there's deals on everything from adorable toys to cut clothes.

Mamas and Papas have up to 50% off - a great place for everything from prams to car mirrors.

John Lewis is updating its offers all the time – it's the OG baby start-up store for a reason.

Boots has up to 30% off on thousands of products - a great place to do a big hospital bag order from (I did anyway!)

Tommee Tippee has 40% off parents' favourites.

iCandy has more than £500 offsome bundles if you're looking for one of its prams.

The Snoo Cot - which apparently helps babies SLEEP (!) - has £350 off.

If your kids are a bit older, you might enjoy checking out our guide to the best Black Friday toy deals, our guide to the Toniebox Black Friday sale, or how to get 20% off Jellycat toys.

So, without further ado, here are the Black Friday baby deals I really think are worth it.

Best Black Friday Baby Deals

1. iCandy Core Pushchair and Carrycot - Complete Car Seat Bundle

black friday baby deals
Price: £1298 (was £1799)

www.icandyworld.com

Description

It's worth shopping around and trying out prams, figuring out what suits your every need. But when

black friday baby deals
Price: £1298 (was £1799)

www.icandyworld.com

2. Chicco Next 2 Me Dream Bedside Crib

black friday baby deals
Price: £139 (was £199)

www.mamasandpapas.com

Description

I used a Chicco Next 2 Me for both of my kids and found them brilliant. In the moments when they

black friday baby deals
Price: £139 (was £199)

www.mamasandpapas.com

3. Tripp Trapp Newborn Bundle

black friday baby deals
Price: £239 (was £348)

www.stokke.com

Description

There's a reason you see the Stokke Tripp Trapp everywhere - because they're brilliant... and,

black friday baby deals
Price: £239 (was £348)

www.stokke.com

4. Tommee Tippee Perfect Prep Day And Night

black friday baby deals
Price: £77.99 (was £165)

www.tommeetippee.com

Description

If you're combo or bottle feeding the Perfect Prep, in my opinion, is worth it's weight in gold.

black friday baby deals
Price: £77.99 (was £165)

www.tommeetippee.com

5. Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Baby Bottles

black friday baby deals
Price: £16.19 (was £26.99)

www.tommeetippee.com

Description

You don't HAVE to use Tommee Tippee bottles if you have the Perfect Prep and often babies will

black friday baby deals
Price: £16.19 (was £26.99)

www.tommeetippee.com

6. Mamas and Papas Hampden Three-Piece Furniture Range

black friday baby deals
Price: £599 (was £1,000)

www.mamasandpapas.com

Description

You're going to spend a lot of time looking at cots and changing tables and that's your

black friday baby deals
Price: £599 (was £1,000)

www.mamasandpapas.com

7. Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Baby Healthcare Kit

black friday baby deals
Price: £14.39 (was £16)

www.johnlewis.com

Description

Are you getting the vibe that I love a bundle? This Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Baby Healthcare

black friday baby deals
Price: £14.39 (was £16)

www.johnlewis.com

8. Lansinoh HPA Lanolin Cream, 40ml

black friday baby deals

Description

The OG nipple cream which heals what you sometimes believe cannot be healed (and seconds as a

black friday baby deals

9. Shnuggle Newborn Bath

black friday baby deals

Description

There are lots of options out there, but this is the one I went with for my babies. The Shnuggle

black friday baby deals

10. V Tech Digital Video Glow On The Ceiling Monitor

black friday baby deals
Price: £84.99 (was £99.99)

www.johnlewis.com

Description

The VTech VM5463 5inch Digital Video Glow On The Ceiling Baby Monitor with Pan & Tilt Camera has

black friday baby deals
Price: £84.99 (was £99.99)

www.johnlewis.com

11. Tommee Tippee Blackout Blind

black friday baby deals

Description

If you're travelling anywhere with a baby (especially in the summer) and are unsure about the

black friday baby deals

12. BabyBjorn Mini Carrier, Leopard

black friday baby deals
Price: £80.10 (was £89)

www.johnlewis.com

Description

The leopard bit is important. Sometimes, a baby purchase is about hours of research and being

black friday baby deals
Price: £80.10 (was £89)

www.johnlewis.com

13. GroEgg Room Thermometer

black friday baby deals
Price: £19.99 (was 28.99)

Description

I found this really useful. The GroEgg shows you clearly what temperature it is in your baby's

black friday baby deals
Price: £19.99 (was 28.99)

14. Elvie Pump

black friday baby deals
Price: £201.75 (was £269)

www.elvie.com

Description

Elvie has up to 30% off on site, which the company says is its best-ever deal. You can buy a

black friday baby deals
Price: £201.75 (was £269)

www.elvie.com

Does Black Friday Have Baby Deals?

Yes, absolutely. There are loads of great deals on baby stuff this Black Friday. It's hard knowing where to turn, but try to focus on what you'd like to have or need to have new and then keep searching for the best deals around. We've done our best to choose the cheapest possible options for you here.

Does Tommee Tippee Do Black Friday?

Yes, Tommee Tippee does Black Friday. And thank goodness, because as anyone who's ever used bottles knows, it can mean a lot of kit! There's up to 40% off on site on some of parents' favourite items. For my money, if you're using bottles, the Perfect Prep machine is worth its weight in gold. Especially for the night feeds.

Will Tonies Go On Sale For Black Friday?

Yes - while Tonies are advertised for 18 months plus, there's no harm in starting babies early on Tonies, especially with lots of lullabies and a night light available. I've round up the best Tonies deals here - the brand is offering 20% off on its site.

Is There A Black Friday in 2023?

Yes. Actual Black Friday (the day after Thanksgiving in the US) is Friday November 24th, but the deals have already started. And (whispers) we know for a fact there's loads more to come too...

Rhiannon Evansis Senior Editor at Grazia and mother of two. She launched and runs Grazia’s parenting platform The Juggle. The unique community is a place for parenting advice, laughs and discussion - and constantly campaigns for working parents. Rhiannon led The Juggle’s partnership with Pregnant Then Screwed, which called for Childcare Change Now - more than 100,000 parents signed a petition calling on the government to review childcare in the UK.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us