As A Mum Of Two, These Are The Best Black Friday Baby Deals I’ve Seen

If you're organised enough to have made a spreadsheet, the size of the list of baby stuff you need can feel overwhelming - and expensive. So, it's no surprise that lots of parents and parents-to-be are Googling 'best Black Friday baby deals' and 'Black Friday baby stuff' in their droves right now.
As a mum of two who is now sadly sending most of their baby stuff to Vinted, the charity shop or friends, I'm well-qualified to give you the best tips on what the best Black Friday baby deals actually are. While I would recommend getting a lot of things second-hand, there will be items you need new – sometimes for safety reasons. And if you're having your first child, you may just want to buy new, which is where these discounts will come in handy.
So, if you're out there with a Google news alert set for all the best Black Friday baby deals around, then I'm here to try and help you work through your list. Of course, buying all your baby stuff is a really personal experience and different families will have different needs. But here at The Juggle, if we can save you some money and time, we can rest happy.
We will continue to update this page with deals, but lots of the brands are already giving their best offers. And if you just fancy browsing yourself, here are some of the best places offering baby deals at the moment.
The Best Black Friday Baby Deals 2023 At A Glance
Amazon has loads of baby deals - check to see if the thing you've had your eye on is available in Amazon's sale.
Jojo Maman Bebe have 25% off - there's deals on everything from adorable toys to cut clothes.
Mamas and Papas have up to 50% off - a great place for everything from prams to car mirrors.
John Lewis is updating its offers all the time – it's the OG baby start-up store for a reason.
Boots has up to 30% off on thousands of products - a great place to do a big hospital bag order from (I did anyway!)
Tommee Tippee has 40% off parents' favourites.
iCandy has more than £500 offsome bundles if you're looking for one of its prams.
The Snoo Cot - which apparently helps babies SLEEP (!) - has £350 off.
So, without further ado, here are the Black Friday baby deals I really think are worth it.
Best Black Friday Baby Deals
It's worth shopping around and trying out prams, figuring out what suits your every need. But when
I used a Chicco Next 2 Me for both of my kids and found them brilliant. In the moments when they
There's a reason you see the Stokke Tripp Trapp everywhere - because they're brilliant... and,
If you're combo or bottle feeding the Perfect Prep, in my opinion, is worth it's weight in gold.
You don't HAVE to use Tommee Tippee bottles if you have the Perfect Prep and often babies will
You're going to spend a lot of time looking at cots and changing tables and that's your
Are you getting the vibe that I love a bundle? This Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Baby Healthcare
The OG nipple cream which heals what you sometimes believe cannot be healed (and seconds as a
There are lots of options out there, but this is the one I went with for my babies. The Shnuggle
The VTech VM5463 5inch Digital Video Glow On The Ceiling Baby Monitor with Pan & Tilt Camera has
If you're travelling anywhere with a baby (especially in the summer) and are unsure about the
The leopard bit is important. Sometimes, a baby purchase is about hours of research and being
I found this really useful. The GroEgg shows you clearly what temperature it is in your baby's
14. Elvie Pump
Elvie has up to 30% off on site, which the company says is its best-ever deal. You can buy a
Does Black Friday Have Baby Deals?
Yes, absolutely. There are loads of great deals on baby stuff this Black Friday. It's hard knowing where to turn, but try to focus on what you'd like to have or need to have new and then keep searching for the best deals around. We've done our best to choose the cheapest possible options for you here.
Does Tommee Tippee Do Black Friday?
Yes, Tommee Tippee does Black Friday. And thank goodness, because as anyone who's ever used bottles knows, it can mean a lot of kit! There's up to 40% off on site on some of parents' favourite items. For my money, if you're using bottles, the Perfect Prep machine is worth its weight in gold. Especially for the night feeds.
Will Tonies Go On Sale For Black Friday?
Yes - while Tonies are advertised for 18 months plus, there's no harm in starting babies early on Tonies, especially with lots of lullabies and a night light available. I've round up the best Tonies deals here - the brand is offering 20% off on its site.
Is There A Black Friday in 2023?
Yes. Actual Black Friday (the day after Thanksgiving in the US) is Friday November 24th, but the deals have already started. And (whispers) we know for a fact there's loads more to come too...
Rhiannon Evansis Senior Editor at Grazia and mother of two. She launched and runs Grazia’s parenting platform The Juggle. The unique community is a place for parenting advice, laughs and discussion - and constantly campaigns for working parents. Rhiannon led The Juggle’s partnership with Pregnant Then Screwed, which called for Childcare Change Now - more than 100,000 parents signed a petition calling on the government to review childcare in the UK.