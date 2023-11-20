As A Mum Of Two, These Are The Best Black Friday Baby Deals I’ve Seen

If you're organised enough to have made a spreadsheet, the size of the list of baby stuff you need can feel overwhelming - and expensive. So, it's no surprise that lots of parents and parents-to-be are Googling 'best Black Friday baby deals' and 'Black Friday baby stuff' in their droves right now.

As a mum of two who is now sadly sending most of their baby stuff to Vinted, the charity shop or friends, I'm well-qualified to give you the best tips on what the best Black Friday baby deals actually are. While I would recommend getting a lot of things second-hand, there will be items you need new – sometimes for safety reasons. And if you're having your first child, you may just want to buy new, which is where these discounts will come in handy.

So, if you're out there with a Google news alert set for all the best Black Friday baby deals around, then I'm here to try and help you work through your list. Of course, buying all your baby stuff is a really personal experience and different families will have different needs. But here at The Juggle, if we can save you some money and time, we can rest happy.

We will continue to update this page with deals, but lots of the brands are already giving their best offers. And if you just fancy browsing yourself, here are some of the best places offering baby deals at the moment.

The Best Black Friday Baby Deals 2023 At A Glance

Amazon has loads of baby deals - check to see if the thing you've had your eye on is available in Amazon's sale.

Jojo Maman Bebe have 25% off - there's deals on everything from adorable toys to cut clothes.

Mamas and Papas have up to 50% off - a great place for everything from prams to car mirrors.

John Lewis is updating its offers all the time – it's the OG baby start-up store for a reason.

Boots has up to 30% off on thousands of products - a great place to do a big hospital bag order from (I did anyway!)

iCandy has more than £500 offsome bundles if you're looking for one of its prams.

The Snoo Cot - which apparently helps babies SLEEP (!) - has £350 off.

If your kids are a bit older, you might enjoy checking out our guide to the best Black Friday toy deals, our guide to the Toniebox Black Friday sale, or how to get 20% off Jellycat toys.

So, without further ado, here are the Black Friday baby deals I really think are worth it.

Best Black Friday Baby Deals

9. Shnuggle Newborn Bath View offer Description There are lots of options out there, but this is the one I went with for my babies. The Shnuggle ... read more View offer

14. Elvie Pump Price: £ 201.75 (was £269) www.elvie.com View offer Description Elvie has up to 30% off on site, which the company says is its best-ever deal. You can buy a ... read more Price: £ 201.75 (was £269) www.elvie.com View offer

Does Black Friday Have Baby Deals?

Yes, absolutely. There are loads of great deals on baby stuff this Black Friday. It's hard knowing where to turn, but try to focus on what you'd like to have or need to have new and then keep searching for the best deals around. We've done our best to choose the cheapest possible options for you here.

Does Tommee Tippee Do Black Friday?

Yes, Tommee Tippee does Black Friday. And thank goodness, because as anyone who's ever used bottles knows, it can mean a lot of kit! There's up to 40% off on site on some of parents' favourite items. For my money, if you're using bottles, the Perfect Prep machine is worth its weight in gold. Especially for the night feeds.

Will Tonies Go On Sale For Black Friday?

Yes - while Tonies are advertised for 18 months plus, there's no harm in starting babies early on Tonies, especially with lots of lullabies and a night light available. I've round up the best Tonies deals here - the brand is offering 20% off on its site.

Is There A Black Friday in 2023?

Yes. Actual Black Friday (the day after Thanksgiving in the US) is Friday November 24th, but the deals have already started. And (whispers) we know for a fact there's loads more to come too...