Black Friday: All The Very Best Deals And Discounts To Take Advantage Of

Black Friday is upon us, bringing with it heavy discounts, deals and rolling news footage of shoppers getting their elbows out to get their hands on bargain electrical goods.

Of course, this fiesta of pre-Christmas consumerism seems largely at odds with the ongoing struggle to ameliorate the world's current cost of living and climate crisis. If, however, you shop wisely, you could actually make some savvy decisions with the Black Friday deals on display that will save you money and prevent you from needing to buy more in future. More on how to shop sustainably on Black Friday, here.

Look out for the BF sales from our top five retailers, which will begin on 25 November 2022.

Surprise... Black Friday is here already. Despite usually only taking place in the last few weeks of November, retailers are jumping on the bandwagon early doors to help save us money for even longer. Here are some of the best Black Friday fashion deals to pick up right now:

(All prices correct and deals active at time of writing.)

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday will fall on 25 November 2022, with its best deals across most UK shopping sites. Cyber Monday will follow on 28 November, but we’d recommend that you start looking at your favourite luxury retailers any time from November onwards. Expect this winter season to be a full-on shopping extravaganza - we hope you manage to tick a few things off your wishlists.

What actually is Black Friday?

A relatively recent phenomenon for shoppers in the UK, Black Friday has its roots across the pond as part of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Held on the Friday after Thanksgiving it sees a selection of high-profile retailers offering major Black Friday deals. Everything is covered, from winter fashion to high-value electricals, beauty products and even holidays.

Naturally, a handful of retailers are so keen to get us spending that they've staggered the start date. Many Black Friday sales are kicking off early in the month (such as Boots and Sephora) and new deals are being added throughout. Discounts can be found both in-store and online (if you don't fancy braving the queues and the potentially disgruntled shoppers).

And what about Cyber Monday?