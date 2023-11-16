The Toniebox Saved Bedtime In Our House, So You Won’t Want To Miss This Mega Black Friday Deal

As a parent, I would wager that sleep and some time to yourself in the evenings is up there on a list of things for which you'd pay any sum of money. Well, for me, a Toniebox helped get me some of both - and this Black Friday, there's a massive 20% off a number of products.

This Black Friday, there are a number of 20% off deals available - including 20% off all Toniebox Starter Sets (available in a choice of six eye-catching colours), Toniebox Bundles(including the best-selling ‘Build Your Own Bundle’), and Accessories, including matching headphones and a fun and versatile range of carry cases.

1. Toniebox: Build Your Own Bundle Price: £ 114.99 (was £124.96) tonies.com View offer Description This Black Friday the Toniebox Build Your Own Bundle is 20% off. You can get a Toniebox, a ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Portable and tough

Easy to use

Screen-free

Helps with bedtime

Educational Cons You do have to buy a new tonie every time they want a new story (but that does help with that 'what to buy?' question!) Price: £ 114.99 (was £124.96) tonies.com View offer

Are Toniebox and Tonies Worth The Cost?

Rhiannon Evans, senior editor and mum of two gives her honest verdict:

The Toniebox is a robust (mine have been thrown around the room and into various car boots many times) music and story box. The square Toniebox is an audio player that's really easy to operate (for tiny hands, too). You buy Tonies (there are over 200 available) which are really cute characters that the child then places on top of the Toniebox to start playing that particular story (musical Tonies are also available).

There are SO many options when it comes to Tonies and my son is now so obsessed that whenever he falls in love with a new book, film or TV show, straight away he asks me to see if it also exists in Tonie form.

There are nursery faves (songs and stories), Disney hits (which both tell stories and play songs), classic storytime tales, educational titles and more. The brand has just launched its new advent calendar Tonie - an adorable reindeer who will upload a new story via your WiFi every day - and there's a podcast Tonie, too.

Which Is The Best Tonie For Kids?

In our house, we particularly love the Sleepy Sheep Night Light which operates as a nightlight independent of the Toniebox (he's also VERY robust, trust me!) but can be put onto the Toniebox to play 90 minutes of calming melodies.

Many parents love that it's screen-free and, for my family, the Toniebox has really helped with bedtimes. Our five-year-old loves his Toniebox, which he's had for years now - it helps active minds stay still and listen and also is a good way to bring the books-reading part of bedtime to an end, providing you with a helpful exit strategy, allowing independent sleep to begin. It's also portable, so is a guaranteed way to keep some consistency in your bedtime routine. 87% of Tonies' customers say the Toniebox helps make bedtime routines easier.

We've found it so helpful, we bought our daughter one for her second birthday this year.

A perfect Christmas present (the type that works for them and you), entering into the world of Tonies is also brilliant for when you get the eternal question from relatives: 'What shall I get them for Christmas?'

SHOP: The Best Toniebox and Tonies Deals In The Black Friday Sale

3. Toniebox Starter Set Price: £ 64 (was £79.95) tonies.com View offer Description A Toniebox, a charger and a creative Tonie, this is the starter set for those dipping their toe ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Entry-level cost

Nice gift for Christmas (let others buy the tonies as gifts)

Everything you need to get started Cons Doesn't include any tonies - the bundles (above) offer better value. Price: £ 64 (was £79.95) tonies.com View offer

6. Tonies Headphones Price: £ 19.99 (was £24.99) www.whsmith.co.uk View offer Description Perfect for plane journeys or those moments when you need to distract them from a public meltdown ... read more Price: £ 19.99 (was £24.99) www.whsmith.co.uk View offer

When Is The Toniebox Black Friday Sale?

There are deals on Tonieboxes, bundles and accessories from 17th November to 27th, with 20% off.

What Age Is Appropriate For A Toniebox?

Tonieboxes are designed for children aged three years and up, although I'd say that they can be used by younger children, too. My children have used them from around the age of a year and a half, when they particularly enjoyed the musical Tonies and songs. Obviously, the older they get, the more engaged they will be with all the stories available.

What Is The Point Of A Toniebox?

Designed to help fuel children's imaginations without involving a screen of any kind, Tonieboxes offer the chance for you to have hundreds of stories at your fingertips to keep your little one entertained. There are so many different characters to choose from, too, so your child will never get bored.