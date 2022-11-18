The Best Black Friday Fashion Deals You Need To Know About This Year

by Lillian Sesiguzel & Camilla Hunt |

For Black Friday 2022, we will be busy curating our wish lists in anticipation. Though according to statistics, UK shopper interest in this American shopping event has been dwindling in recent years, we see no sign of it slowing down from a retailer perspective. By the stroke of midnight on 25 November (and likely before), just about every brand will have some kind of deal or discount on offer.

While there are definitely some downsides to the panic-shop mentality, there are actually some excellent sustainable shopping opportunities to be had as well. After all, Black Friday and Cyber Monday clothing and shoe discounts are not just a high street or fast fashion affair - in fact, more and more independent designers and luxury department stores are taking part in Black Friday, too.

While we all strive to shop more sustainably to better the planet and the environment around us, the eye-watering designer price tags can hold us back. But with significant savings to be had across designer dresses, coats, shoes, bags and accessories, there’s no better time than Black Friday to invest in quality, luxury pieces that will last a lifetime for less than you’d usually pay.

Remind me, when is Black Friday 2022?

For 2022, Black Friday will fall on 25 November. Cyber Monday - which some say even surpasses Black Friday in terms of sales - will fall on 28 November, but we’d recommend that you start looking at your favourite luxury retailers any time from November onwards.

Where can I find the best luxury and designer Black Friday 2022 deals?

Luxury brands, though hesitant at first, have had no choice but to take part in recent years due to the stiff competition. They can offer anywhere from free delivery up to 50% off for Black Friday weekend - but you need to know where to look. That’s why we'll be pulling together a curation of all the best places to find the most significant Black Friday designer clothing sale discounts for Cyber Weekend.

Here are all the brands we'll be keeping our eyes on when the time comes, with some offering sales and deals right now!

The Best Black Friday Sales From Across The Web

Gallery The Best Black Friday Deals 1 of 40 Right now, Karen Millen is offering up to 50% off everything, including an extra 10% off in the app. 2 of 40 ASOS is currently offering 25% all ASOS brands using code FAVES25 at checkout. 3 of 40 Get up to 35% off on selected lines only, as well as 25% off beauty at Liberty this Black Friday. 4 of 40 There's up to 50% off on selected styles for Black Friday for Radley, don't miss out. 5 of 40 Flannels is currently offering customers a £100 voucher for every £500 spent for Black Friday. 6 of 40 River Island has kicked off its Black Friday deals with 15% off when you spend £50, 20% off when you spend £85 and 25% off when you spend £150 using code BFDROP. 7 of 40 30% off everything over at Monica Vinader - mic drop. 8 of 40 Save up to 60% in the Reiss outlet sale across clothing, shoes and accessories for men and women. 9 of 40 Farfetch currently has an extra 20% off on selected items, saving hundreds on designer brands. 10 of 40 Needle & Thread does not currently have any sales, but check back soon for updates as Black Friday nears. 11 of 40 Beaverbrooks is currently offering up to 50% off Vivienne Westwood, Tissot and Longines watches. 12 of 40 There's up to 70% off at Anine Bing right now, just pop in your email and get early access. 13 of 40 If your shoe collection could do with an upgrade, keep an eye out for a Schuh sale. 14 of 40 LK Bennett is offering 20% off EVERYTHING. Not a drill. 15 of 40 Get up to an additional 20% off the Black Friday sale on designer fragrances such as Dior, Chanel, Tom Ford, Mugler, Armani, Gucci and more. 16 of 40 The Wolf & Badger has up to 50% running across a whole load of independent designers, which is now live. 17 of 40 Missoma had 25% off everything for last Black Friday so we're keeping our eyes peeled for 2022. 18 of 40 Kurt Geiger offered customers 30% off last Black Friday, so we're excited to see what's to come. 19 of 40 Coast has 60% off on seasonal must-haves. 20 of 40 GAP had an impressive 50% off sale last year, we're hoping for more of the same for 2022. 21 of 40 Free People had a sale on right now where you can save on popular items. 22 of 40 Shop up to 50% off women's favourites in Monsoon's mid-season sale. From winter essentials including warming knitwear and cocooning coats to gifts for your loved ones. 23 of 40 One of Kate Middleton's favourite jewellers is expected to have a brilliant Black Friday sale. We can't wait. 24 of 40 House of Sunny offered up to 60% off selected styles only in last year's Black Friday sale. 25 of 40 Maje offered up to 50% off selected lines in the 2021 Black Friday sale, and is currently promoting up to 50% off last season's final bits. 26 of 40 Taylor Morris had 30% off sitewide last Cyber Monday, so stay tuned for what's to come this year. 27 of 40 Last Black Friday, Open For Vintage offered up to 20% off a huge selection of premium, authenticated vintage products, including Chanel, Prada, Louis Vuitton, Hermes and Dior. Consume style more consciously and support the circular fashion economy by extending the lifetime of goods. 28 of 40 For the charity conscious: Russell & Bromley donated £5 from every sale online and in-store to four charities close to its heart across last year's Black Friday. 29 of 40 Sign up for the fine jewellery brand's only sale of the year. Last year it had 20% off everything. 30 of 40 Cefinn had 15% off in last year's Black Friday sale. 31 of 40 Armani Exchange had up to 30% off selected lines last year. 32 of 40 The GUESS sale is nearly upon us... 33 of 40 What's better than a basket full of RIXO? A basket full of RIXO with money off. 34 of 40 MyTheresa offered a 40% sale off on selected lines across Black Friday which proved very popular. 35 of 40 KITRI is offering early access to its 30% sale to subscribers this year. 36 of 40 While no Black Friday deals are live yet, you can get 30% off your first order using code NEW30. 37 of 40 Now this is one we're excited for... 38 of 40 Reformation had 25% discounts on everything for Black Friday last year. 39 of 40 Le Chameau announced is giving Black Friday a miss but with every order placed the brand would donate £5 to Dogs Trust. 40 of 40 Trinny London had 10% off in the Black Friday sale last year.

