These Are The Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Beauty Deals

In a shopping landscape dominated by discounts, most of us tend to hold out for the best deals going, and Black Friday is definitely the time to flex our shopping know-how and snatch up some bargains - particularly when it comes to the beauty arena.
Many brands reveal their deals early, launching pre-sales ahead of Black Friday. Boots, Superdrug and Amazon tend to be among the mix, dropping impressive discounts on everything from skincare and haircare to make-up and beauty gadgets. Other retailers who often take part on Black Friday include Cult Beauty, Lookfantastic, Sephora, ASOS and Charlotte Tilbury.
To keep you updated, we bring you the best beauty bargains as they're unveiled so you can take advantage of the hefty discounts and snatch up your favourite cult must-haves for far less than you'd normally expect to pay.
When is Black Friday 2022?
Black Friday will fall on the 25th November 2022, making it an ideal excuse to grab those last-minute Christmas presents, stocking fillers and beauty staples. Cyber Monday - which some say even surpasses Black Friday in terms of sales - falls on the 28th November. Deals usually run from Friday morning until Monday midnight, with just about every beauty brand in your make-up bag taking part.
Who has the best Black Friday 2022 beauty deals?
Beauty brands can offer anywhere between 10% and 50% off for Black Friday - but you need to know where to look. That’s why we’ve pulled together a curation of all the beauty sites and retailers that the Grazia team will be heading straight for on the 25th November to find the biggest and best discounts.
While Black Friday is still a little far away, here are a few offers available for you to shop in the meantime.
Discounts are correct at time of publishing.
SHOP: Best Beauty Deals 2022
For the first time ever, Boots has introduced an offer on the Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer, so if you’ve been thinking about purchasing, now’s the time to do so. You can get 15% off from tomorrow 11am - 1pm on Thursday 10th November. On top of that, until 17th November, customers can get £75 worth of points when purchasing Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer in Vinca blue and Rosé on boots.com.
Kiehl's number one best-selling facial cream is lightweight in texture yet hardy enough to lock in moisture and hydrate skin all day long with super squalane.
Brighten and add an instant glow with Medik8's C-Tetra vitamin C serum. The lightweight formula is designed for everyday use to visibly firm and stimulate collagen.
Everyone needs news brushes sooner than they think, this Real Technique set is a good replacement.
If you're looking to pause on the eyelash extensions but your lashes are looking a bit sparse try out this award-winning serum to get full looking lashes once again.
A timeless classic, this scent from Calvin Klein has a composition of flowers, citrus and soft woods.
Elizabeth Arden capsules perfect for your everyday skincare regime.
A reusable mess-free mitt that works with just water and will last for years.
The restorative Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant Nighttime Miracle Moisturiser works its magic through the night so you wake up to radiant, healthy-looking skin.
Next level dental care and at more than 50% off.
A whopping saving on this Braun Silk Expert Pro IPL set.
Stock up on this luxurious cleansing balm.
Step up your hair removal game with this Lumea device.