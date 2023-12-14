Who Will Be Starring In Made In Chelsea: Sydney?

After all of the (incredibly unsubtle) build-up in the last episode of series 26 of Made in Chelsea, we're finally going to be able to witness the Australian antics of the cast in Made in Chelsea: Sydney which airs next week.

But whose dramatic antics are we going to be witnessing exactly? Well it turns out it won't just be our usual London-based socialites as some new - not to mention incredibly attractive and Australian - faces will be joining Olivia Bentley, Tristan Phipps and Yasmine Zweegers down under.

So without further ado, here's your introduction into the cast of Made in Chelsea: Sydney...

Who are the new Made in Chelsea: Sydney cast members?

JJ Van Der Vliet

JJ Van Der Vliet is a 30-year-old tech salesman based in North Bondi.

Apparently JJ Van Der Vliet is happily single and dating around. He says, ‘The summer months are when everything happens in Bondi-relationships, parties and fun times.’

Mia Loehr

Mia Loehr is a 21-year-old nurse who definitely comes from money. Her mum is a diamond dealer and her dad works with computer software in the fitness industry.

As for her dating life? Mia Loehr is happily single and loves to date especially classic tall, dark handsome men and Aussie surfer boys, we're told.

Lachlan Mclean

Model and influencer Lachlan Mclean is 27 years old and hails from Northern Beaches in Australia.

Lachlan Mclean openly admits he has had commitment issues in the past. He describes himself as a ‘lover boy,’ and says that he’s happily single but open to love and companionship if it finds him.

Tayla Cohen

Tayla Cohen is a 23-year-old student from Vaucluse, Australia.

According to Tayla Cohen herself, her friends would describe her as ‘deathly loyal and crazy fun!’ She lives for confrontation and is straight to the point joking, ‘If I’m unhappy with you, everyone will know about it’.

Isabella Cicero

Isabella Cicero is a 31-year-old model and business owner who hails from Bondi.

Splitting her time between Bondi and Queensland, Isabella Cicero is happily, casually dating around, but her standards for a future relationship are extremely high. Her descriptor of what she’s looking for is someone who is 'charismatic, confident and has good chat'.

Who are the returning cast members for Made in Chelsea: Sydney?

Ruby Adler

As it stands, recently single Ruby Adler is currently working out whether she wants to be more than friends with her ex-boyfriend Reza Amiri-Garroussi as well as fighting with former BFF Yasmine Zweegers.

Talking about Made in Chelsea: Sydney Ruby Adler reveals, ‘It wouldn’t be Made in Chelsea without any drama on the Sydney series! Lots of drama to unpack... stay tuned! There are a lot of budding romances… more than you would expect! The Aussies have definitely made an impact!’

Olivia Bentley

Olivia Bentley – who was single when she headed out to Sydney – has hinted that she might have found someone in sunny Australia teasing, ‘I may or may not have met someone you’ll have to watch to find out.’

‘There are a few budding romances which you will see,’ she teases. ‘Despite wanting to come out to Sydney for a relaxing time the drama has most definitely followed and its not going to be a peaceful end to the year.’

Yasmine Zweegers

Her on/off relationship with Sam Prince formed the majority of the storylines on Made in Chelsea last series and we currently don’t know where the pair stand. We also don’t know where her and Ruby Adler’s friendship stands either – although from the TikToks we’ve seen filmed in Sydney, it looks like the duo are back to being BFFs.

Speaking about filming abroad Yasmine Zweegers shares, ‘I was so excited to go to Sydney but also apprehensive about wanting to fix friendships. I’ve always wanted to go to Australia. I’ve travelled a lot of Asia but this is the furthest I’ve ever been and it feels so good to be here.’

Hugo MacKenzie-Wood

The link between Australia and Chelsea, Hugo MacKenzie-Wood is expected to really come to the fore in Made in Chelsea: Sydney.

The last we saw of Hugo Mackenzie-Wood in Made in Chelsea, he was getting to know Jasmine Saunders, much to the chagrin of Freddie Knatchbull, but was ultimately single as he headed to Sydney.

Speaking about Made in Chelsea: Sydney Hugo admits, ‘There are definitely LOTS of new romances on the cards. This series is JUICY and the viewers will be SHOOK by what unfolds!’

David ‘Temps’ Templeton

Apparently Made in Chelsea: Sydney is where we finally work out exactly what is going on between Olivia Bentley and David ‘Temps’ Templeton.

He teases, ‘The ‘will they won’t they’ finally gets resolved. There’s lots of temptation out here in Sydney… Is it going to turn any heads? Will people give into temptation?’

Sam Prince

In the latest series of Made in Chelsea, Sam Prince was navigating his controversial relationship with Yasmine Zweegers (and also his ex-girlfriend Inga Valentiner at one point).

Teasing the upcoming drama of Made in Chelsea: Sydney Sam Prince reveals, ‘There are a few new faces… interesting characters… one of them is definitely making a splash! Aussies are fun, friendly and happy. It’s very refreshing.’

Reza Amiri-Garroussi

Reza Amiri-Garroussi is currently fuelling rumours that he’s keen to get back with his ex-girlfriend Ruby Adler, despite claiming to be falling for Bella Sharpe. What’s going to happen when all three of them are in Sydney together?

According to Reza Amiri-Garroussi, his favourite part of Sydney are of course the beaches.

He says, ‘The beaches are one of the best parts, the people are friendly & the accent is on point.’

Tristan Phipps

Heading to Australia as a single man after his break-up with Lauren Sintes, Tristan Phipps spilled the tea on some budding romances saying, ‘This series is going to be spicy down under! There are some new faces to get to know and definitely some budding romances as well as friendships that may or may not be mended.’ We wonder if he’s talking about his friendship (and business partnership) with Sam Prince there…

He adds, ‘I’m staying with Rez, Lauren, Harvey and Bella. Staying with my best mates is fantastic but an ex is interesting…’

Lauren Sintes

Another singleton heading to Australia – honestly it seems like they’ve all done it on purpose – is Lauren Sintes, who broke up with Tristan Phipps after feeling like she couldn’t trust him.

Speaking about Made in Chelsea: Sydney Lauren Sintes shares, ‘I think this series causes people to face up to their unresolved issues and there is definitely no avoiding feelings getting hurt. I’m single and all about having fun this trip, staying well clear of boy drama.’

Bella Sharpe

Currently navigating Reza Amiri-Garroussi’s close relationship with his ex-girlfriend Ruby Adler, Bella Sharpe is in an uncertain place as she heads out to Australia.

She admits, ‘There is lots of drama as always as well as new interests amongst the group. Watch this space!’

