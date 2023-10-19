Made In Chelsea: Are Liv Bentley And David ‘Temps’ Templer Dating?

If you haven't started series 26 of Made in Chelsea yet, get to it. The cast are back in London and all the drama from Corsica has returned with them. Now that Liv Bentley and Tristan Phipps are well and truly over, there are new rumours that she might be dating co-star David 'Temps' Templer.

Now, Temps has had a rough old time on the show. He was brought on in series 25 as Miles Nazaire's loyal companion and he hasn't had an easy time on the dating scene. Most notably, he dated Imogen Bloom while she was in an entanglement with Harvey Armstrong and it all ended in tatters. Despite moving at 100mph with Temps, Imogen still had feelings for Harvey (and said so) and it resulted in lots of arguments and more than a few awkward conversations between Harvey and Temps.

When their relationship finally came to an end during the summer series in Corsica, it meant Temps was back on the market. Cue a budding flirtation between him and the newly single Liv Bentley.

The pair seemed to get quite close as friends in Corsica and have spent more time together back in London. The cast are currently filming in Sydney together, and from the what we've seen so far on their stories, the pattern continues.

We saw their flirtation go up a gear in the most recent episode of the new series, when Temps say to Liv, 'If Tristan wasn't in the picture, let's be honest you and I would have gone on a date by now', and Liv agrees. As is always the way with Made in Chelsea romances, for Liv and Temps to date it means stepping on a friend/ ex and co-star's toes, which in this instance means Tristan.