Made In Chelsea’s Yasmine Zweegers: Everything You Need To Know

Although Yasmine Zweegers hasn’t been on Made in Chelsea all that long, she’s already brought her fair share of drama, formed some solid friendships and started working her way through the borough’s resident hotties aka she’ll be going down in Made in Chelsea history as one of the greats.

And, from what we’ve seen of Made in Chelsea: Corsica so far, it looks like she’s not slowing down any time soon.

But who exactly is Yasmine Zweegers?

Great question. That’s why we’ve done a deep dive into the Made in Chelsea newbie(ish) – there have been a lot of them recently and we’re a bit behind - and have all the answers.

When did Yasmine Zweegers join Made in Chelsea?

Yas joined the cast of Made in Chelsea for series 24 in 2022 along with Emily Blackwell’s boyfriend Jordan Alexander and Charlie Wicks.

What does Yasmine Zweegers do for a living?

After Yasmine graduated from Goldsmiths University with a Drama and Theatre arts degree, followed by an MA in acting from Rose Bruford College - other graduates include Bernadine Evaristo and Gary Oldman - she was snapped up by the Made in Chelsea producers.

Now she’s living her best reality TV/ influencer life.

Who is Yasmine Zweegers’ family?

Yasmine’s mum is Marianne Zweegers - a designer who runs a homeware business - and her dad is called Farouk Hubbi – an exporter and importer in the trading industry.

Where is Yasmine Zweegers from?

Yasmine has Dutch and Syrian heritage – her mum is from Holland, but has lived in London for 20 years and her father is Syrian. Yas actually speaks fluent Dutch, even using the European language to address her dogs on an episode of Made in Chelsea.

How old is Yasmine Zweegers?

Yasmine was born 1 May 1999 and is 24.

What is Yasmine Zweegers’ Instagram?

You can join Yas’ 58k other fans and follow her on Instagram @yasmine_myz

What other TV shows has Yasmine Zweegers been on?

Made in Chelsea isn’t actually Yasmine’s first reality TV stint as she also appeared on an episode of Rich Kids Go Skint and it was pretty funny watching her use a washing machine for the first time.

Who is Yasmine Zweegers dating?

She may have only been on the show for a year, but Yas is absolutely stunning so it’s no surprise the practically all the Made in Chelsea Made in Chelsea boys are after her.

Yasmine Zweegers and Tristan Phipps

Whilst in Corsica filming the current series, Yas and Tristan Phipps started getting to know each other, even going on a fishing date and sharing a kiss – Tristan’s first since his break-up from Olivia Bentley six weeks ago we should add.

However, when Tristan left the French island after only three weeks, Yas didn’t sit around pining for him and had soon moved on with… Sam Prince.

Yasmine Zweegers and Sam Prince

Still in Corsica, Yas and Sam – who is only recently single himself following a break-up with Inga Valentiner – shared a few kisses (and a bed).

Yasmine Zweegers and Miles Nazaire

Despite going on a date when Yasmine first joined the cast – and obviously all the rumours that surround the two of them – Miles Nazaire and Yas have repeatedly stated that they are nothing more than good friends. So stop asking!

Which Made in Chelsea cast members is Yasmine Zweegers friends with?

Yasmine Zweegers and Issy Francis-Baum

Yas and Issy Francis-Baum may have had a few ups and downs at the beginning of their time on Made in Chelsea, both seemingly being interested in Miles, but it looks like the pair have managed to put all the drama behind them.

Yasmine Zweegers and Ruby Adler