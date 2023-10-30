Made In Chelsea: Who Is Bella Sharpe?

Bella Sharpe is relatively new to the Made in Chelsea fold. She joined the Kings Road gang earlier this year for series 25, jetted off to Corsica for an abroad special months later and is currently on our screens as series 26 continues to hook fans.

Whilst it can be hard to keep up with the comings and goings on the E4 reality show, Bella seems to have found her feet among the (at times) dysfunctional Made in Chelsea family.

Here is everything you need to know about Bella Sharpe, including what happened between her and co-star Reza Amiri-Garroussi.

How old is Bella Sharpe?

Annabella is currently 26 years old but will be celebrating her birthday at the end of next month. According to one report, she celebrates on 26 November, which would make her a Sagittarius. Her Instagram doesn't give much away to confirm the date, but she last alluded to birthday celebrations at the end of November 2021.

What is Bella Sharpe's job?

Bella works in PR and holds the position of PR manager at Flannels - a designer, multi-brand retailer. Last June, she gave her followers a glimpse into a work trip to Liverpool, with someone writing, 'Flannels' top investment.'

Bella Sharpe joined Made in Chelsea earlier this year for series 25. ©Dave Benett/Getty Images

Where is Bella Sharpe from?

Ideal for MIC filming, Bella is from London.

What happened between Bella Sharpe and Reza Amiri-Garroussi?

Bella joined Made in Chelsea when she was casually dating co-star Reza. But their fling came to an end when they discovered they were on different pages about the future. Whilst she was keen to take things to the 'serious' level, Reza wasn't singing from the same hymn sheet.

Fans thought they might rekindle in MIC: Corsica when Bella showed up unexpectedly, but it wasn't meant to be.

Is Bella Sharpe dating anyone?

It's unknown whether Bella has moved on since her dalliance with Reza, but that's not to say any future relationships won't play out on screen the longer she's on TV.

Does Bella Sharpe have Instagram?