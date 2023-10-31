Made In Chelsea: Who Is New Girl Lauren Sintes?

Made in Chelsea is back for a 26th series, and just when you think you've grown tired of the cast and all their drama, they throw in some new cast members to keep things interesting. One such person is Lauren Sintes who has caused a stir already by dating Harvey Armstrong after he ended things with Willow Day, and then going on a date with Tristan Phipps – who Harvey lives with.

She might not have been on the show long, but we already know Lauren is going to add a lot of value. In just three episodes, she's been in a love triangle, gotten between two friends and had a huge argument in a nightclub. If that's not good reality TV, we don't know what is.

Here's everything you need to know about the new Made in Chelsea star.

Who is Lauren Sintes?

Lauren Sintes is the latest recruit to the Made in Chelsea cast.

As you might have guessed, Lauren knew lots of the cast before she joined. She is friendly with Rez and Ruby Adler used to be her booker at Storm, a modelling agency based in London where Ruby used to work.

She also briefly dated Tristan Phipps eight years ago, as the pair discuss on the show, and she also went on a date with Harvey several years ago too. It seems like in both instances, they may pick up where they left off.

Where is Lauren Sintes from?

Many viewers have noticed Lauren's accent is slightly different to the rest of the Made in Chelsea cast. Lauren is half French, half English and was brought up in different countries around the world due to her dad’s career in the hotel industry.

She went to international schools in Malaysia, Indonesia and Mauritius, where she spent most of her childhood. Lauren then travelled to Bangkok, Cape Town, and then Barcelona for high school. She has been based in London ever since and joined Made in Chelsea in autumn 2023.

How old is Lauren Sintes on Made in Chelsea?

Lauren is 27 years old.

Is Lauren Sintes a model?

Lauren has been modelling for eight years, and during her career has modelled for brands including Boohoo, ASOS and PrettyLittleThing.

Is Lauren Sintes on Instagram?