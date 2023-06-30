It All Kicks Off Between Kady And Whitney Tonight

So, what goes down? Here's tonight's Love Island episode summed up - and yes, they're are spoilers head...

With the atmosphere getting heated, viewers will see Whitney walk away from the group as she says ‘If you lot got something to say, pull me up privately.’ And in true Season 2 style, Kady’s response may just stir the pot.

Calling Whitney out over her new spark with Zach, Kady replies ‘Why don’t you pull me? I think you should pull me, I’m the new girl and last to know everything. You’re telling everyone you fancy Zach, but I don’t know that.’

Last night’s episode saw some tensions brewing between Whitney and Kady, after the two islanders both voiced their feelings for Zach. Kady – who is coupled up with Zach after Molly Marsh was dumped from the island – spoke to Leah Taylor about Whitney’s date, accusing her of being ‘smug' about her potential new spark.

And following the fallout tonight, Zach pulls Kady for a chat in the morning. 'I think most of this sh * t could have been resolved if we just spoke a bit better,' he says, with Kady replying, 'I was trying to say to you to just be open with me... It's just communication.'

But fans have already take to Twitter to share their opinions over the villa's newest feud. Although many had their fingers crossed that Kady would pull her season two magic and stir it up inside the villa, that certainly didn’t include an argument with fan-favourite Whitney.

One viewer tweeted, ‘Yes Kady, we wanted you to bring drama… but slagging off our Whitney? Oh, absolutely not.’

And Leah hasn’t got off too lightly either, after fans saw the islander agreeing that Whitney should have put ‘girl code’ first and pulled Kady for chat.

‘Leah has too much to say about being a girls' girl and Whitney needing to pull Kady for a chat when she was out here doing 360s for Tyrique and talking about backshots, and did not pull Ella for a chat once' shared one viewer.

Will Kady and Whitney sort it out or will the bad vibes follow them to the fast-approaching Casa Amor? We're thinking we'll be having some more dramatic fire pit moments to add to the collection soon...