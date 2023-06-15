The Most Dramatic Fire Pit Moments In Love Island History

Ahh, the legendary fire pit. If there’s one thing it’s good for aside from keeping our islanders toasty, it’s as the perfect backdrop for some major drama.

In last night’s episode, Tyrique Hyde found himself in trouble with Ella Thomas after his flirting with Leah Taylor. After sitting down to set the record straight with Leah – who chose to couple up with the semi-pro footballer, before questioning how open he truly was – former partner Ella stormed over. Swapping places with Leah to grill Tyrique, Ella didn’t hold back on revealing how she was truly feeling.

Accusing the footballer of making her ‘look like a mug,’ Ella said ‘Of all the boys, it’s you that’s giving Leah the most energy and flirting with her the most. I feel mugged off and I feel silly.’ As the Glaswegian model raised her voice, Tyrique was quick to tell her to ‘crack on’ with another islander – causing Ella to storm off.

And fans were certainly full of opinions when it came to this fiery couple.

One viewer wrote, ‘We are witnessing a situationship live on UK TELEVISION. Tyrique and Ella big up yourselves.’

Another added, ‘Tyrique told Ella “you’re my favourite” then asked Leah “do you like backshots?” He’s the Beyonce of Destiny’s Chaldish,’ as another wrote ‘Ella and Tyrique’s slow and silent descent to the firepit was golden television.’

And when it comes to golden television, the firepit has delivered us many. In fact, here’s some of our most dramatic fire pit moments in Love Island history...

Love Island's Top 10 Most Dramatic Fire Pit Moments

1 . Theo Campbell and Jonny Mitchell - Series 3

The rivalry between these two men was no joke - and frankly, we could smell the testosterone seeping through our TV screens. The delivered some of the sassiest lines in Love Island history whilst locking horns on the show over islander Tyler Carr. At one point, Theo branded Jonny a ‘tuna melt’, and not of the delicious variety... But nothing tops Jonny referring to Theo as a ‘gigantic bellend’ during a tense recoupling – prompting Theo to ask ‘Who are you calling a bellend.’ It all kicked off, only coming to an end with Marcel Somerville’s calming ‘woahs!'

2 . Shaughna Phillips and Callum Jones- Series 6

Is 'Congrats Hun?' ringing a bell? Giving us one of the most quotable lines ever, it isn't easy to forget the moment when Shaughna was ditched by Callum Jones in favour of Molly Smith, who he met on his Casa Amor getaway. That icy stare still makes us shiver.

3 . Chris Hughes and Sam Gowland - Series 3

Before Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes joined forces to become one of the show's most bizarre couples, Olivia was actually loved up with Geordie lad Sam Gowland. After Sam discovered that Chris has been ‘snakey’ behind his back, an extremely heated firepit discussion took place – resulting in fellow islanders holding the irritated contestant back.

4 . Hugo Hammond and Toby Aromolaran - Series 7

Some awks moments live on in our hearts forever – and we thank Hugo for gifting us this one. Hugo Hammond stepped up the ante whilst delivering one of the most controversial recoupling speeches of all time, bringing some spice to what many fans were calling the most boring series of all time. Whilst we usually see bromances blossom, Hugo chose to call out Toby for ditching Chloe Burrows for Abigail Rawlings.

Riling up his fellow islander, the PE teacher coupled up with Chloe, saying ‘She doesn’t deserve to be treated how she has been this past 24-hours. I firmly believe that a lot of this test stuff is complete bullshit.’ The speech left Toby pretty angry, accusing Hugo of being a bad friend. Ultimately, it was all in vain – Chloe forgave Toby not too long after!

5 . Amy Hart and Curtis Pritchard - Series 5

Oh, to be heartbroken in Mallorca.... Lovebirds Amy and Curtis faced their big bust up when Amy came back from Casa Amor with a plan to profess her love for Curtis – only for him to have moved on. This was a heartbreaking watch for fans everywhere – but luckily, the internet turned it into a viral meme.

The two eventually broke up after agreeing Curtis wasn’t invested enough in their relationship. How could he be when he was making sure everyone had a coffee in the morning?

6 . Kady McDermott and Malia Arikan - Series 2

They simply don't make TV like those early seasons of Love Island anymore. Kady and Malia – who were two exceptionally fiery islanders – butted heads after bombshell Malia revealed her intentions to steal Kady’s partner Scott Thomas. Soon after her entrance, Kady accidentally spilt her drink on Malia whilst sitting around the firepit. Kady insisted it was an all accident, but the situation escalated. After it got physical, security stepped in and Malia was removed from the villa.

7 . Lillie Haynes and Liam Reardon - Series 7

What happens in Casa certainly doesn’t stay in Casa – especially not when Lillie’s around! Liam made the mistake of getting a little too cosy with Casa bombshell Lillie during his time away from partner Millie, and after returning to the main villa single, he was all too happy to go along with Millie‘s assumption that he had stayed faithful. Luckily, Lillie wasn’t about to go down without a fight.

Telling Millie and the girls what had happened between her and Liam, the vibe of the fire pit suddenly got a lot frostier…

8 . Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti - Series 8

Was there ever a calm night with these two? During one episode, Ekin pulled some of her fellow girls for a chat around the fire pit as she revealed her secret terrace rendevouz with Jay Younger. A suspicious Davide strolled over, with their convo souring as Ekin stormed off. Moments later, their argument reached new heights – with the Italian Stallion uttering the now iconic ‘You are a liar, actress, go the f * ck out!”

9 . Georgia Steel and Josh Denzel - Series 4

In tricky situations, we ask ourselves ‘what would Georgia Steel do’? Turn around and take a deep breath, obvs...

Yet another spanner in the works caused by some Casa antics, Josh returned to the villa with new girl Kaz Crossley, leaving his ever-so-loyal former partner Georgia single. A painful watch to say the least, but Georgia’s reaction was nothing short of iconic. Did we mention she's loyal?

10 . Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack - Series 8

This is a love story we’re still living for, but we weren’t always sure Dami and Indiyah would make it all the way. After the two returned from Casa, a showdown ensued over the firepit – with the infamous (yet confusing) ‘it is what it is, till it isn’t’ taking place.