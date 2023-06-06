Love Island 2023: Who Is Molly Marsh?

by Charlotte Roberts and Daisy Hall |

Love Island 2023 is back - and it's time to meet Molly Marsh - a social media influencer who has entered the villa in her quest to find love.

Molly is set to break some hearts during her long, hot Mallorca summer. And when it comes to love, she's here for the long run.

Opening up about her intentions on the show, Molly said 'I don't go out and party and I don't use dating apps. I'm actually quite old-fashioned, so there's no better way to meet someone than by going into a villa in the sun with the potential 'One' in there.'

Molly Marsh. Credit: ITV Pics

As of last night, Molly is currently coupled up with Mitchel Taylor who she seemingly formed an instant connection with as soon as she entered the villa. They were both wearing match red outfits - it's a sign!

Luckily fans are fully here for M&M as they've already been dubbed by their fellow _Love Island_ers.

Unfortunately being so beloved this early on means that fans fear for their future...

How old is Molly Marsh?

Molly is currently 21 years old. Yes really!

After she revealed her age in the first episode, fans took to Twitter to reveal that they were shocked by the news saying 'How is Molly 21???'

Where is Molly Marsh from?

Molly is from Doncaster, a city in South Yorkshire. She told ITV, 'I live on a farm with my mum, dad, sister, grandma, grandad, auntie, uncle, cousin, cousin's husband, their baby and chicken.' Talk about a busy dinner table...

What does Molly Marsh do?

Molly describes herself as a musical theatre performer and social media creator.

As an influencer with more than 42,000 followers on Instagram (and growing everyday now she can add islander to her CV) this isn't Molly's first time inside villa walls.

Molly shared, 'With my job being in social media, I've had some amazing opportunities to go on press trips and I've actually been out to the Love Island villas in Mallorca and South Africa.' According to The Sun, it was during the most recent South African press trip that Molly caught the eye of producers.

Who is Molly Marsh's mum?

Once again bringing a claim to fame to the Love Island world, Molly is the daughter of actress Janet Marsh - who soap stars might recognise from Coronation Street. Over the years, Janet has appeared on the soap in three different roles; a nurse, a receptionist, and then an ITU nurse.

She's also appeared in series such as Where The Heart Is, Bodies, In The Dark, and Still Open All Hours.

Does Molly Marsh drink?

Considering how limited drinks are in the Love Island villa, it probably won't make too much difference that Molly isn't a big drinker. In fact, bar a Malibu and coke at Christmas, she's pretty much sober.

Speaking about that decision she tell us, 'My mum doesn't drink so I just followed in her footsteps. I have a 15-year-old sister and I don't want her to think that she can only have a good time when she drinks alcohol, you can be confident and have a good night without it.'

What is Molly Marsh's dating history?

Describing herself as a 'relationship girl' Molly's dating history is pretty positive - surprising for someone who's now resorting to finding love on a dating show.

She explains, 'I don't sleep around, I don't have one night stands. If I'm into someone, I want it for the long run. I've had four relationships and they've been really good relationships actually - the only reason that they came to an end were career choices or going long distance. I'm a very positive person and I like things to end on good terms.'

Following a break-up around Christmas time (brutal!), Molly has been single for six months.

What is Molly Marsh's type?

Calling Joe Swash her celeb crush, Molly admits that her type comes more from their personality than their looks.

She explains, 'I like a cheeky chappy with nice smile who doesn't think too much of themselves. They have to be able to take me for me and not see me as this party pooper who doesn't drink. They need to be happy to be with a grandma who likes to go to bed and have a hot chocolate or a cup of tea.'

What is Molly Marsh's Instagram?

You can find Molly on social media @mollygracemarsh, where she posts everything from body positivity, cute new outfits, and funky press trips around the world.

However, Molly won't be active on social media during her time in the villa. Islander social media pages will be frozen whilst on the show in ITV's move to protect contestants' welfare.