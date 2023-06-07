Love Island 2023: Who Is Bombshell Whitney Adebayo?

It's only been on for a few days, but Love Island 2023 (2.0) is off to a strong start. Everyone seems open-minded and outgoing, and our first bombshell did what he was supposed to and rocked the boat.

Now that the first recoupling has taken place, which saw male bombshell Zachariah pick Catherine. In tonight's episode, we're ready to meet our first female bombshell of the series: Whitney Adebayo. So what do we know about her so far? Here's all you need to know...

Who is new bombshell Whitney Adebayo?

Whitney Adebayo is the first female bombshell of the series and is set to enter the villa in tonight's episode. She's set to take André out on a date after he receives a text saying: 'André, Whitney is waiting for you at the beach for a champagne date! Please get ready to leave the Villa. #BigDayForDre #BaeWatch.'

How old is she?

Just like our first bombshell, Zachariah, Whitney is 25 years old. She's entering the villa with a lot of confidence and has said, 'why would you not want to date me? I’ve got triple B’s - bum, boobs and brains.'

Where is Whitney Adebayo from?

Whitney is an entrepreneur from Camden Town in London. The producers seem to be loving the London bombshells so far...

She says she's going into the villa to have a 'lit' summer. Her Instagram handle is @whitbrownsx and by the looks of her pictures she's ready to embrace the influencer lifestyle.

What does she hope to get out of Love Island?

When asked what she is going to bring to the villa in Mallorca, she said: 'Good vibes, I can be really silly and funny but I can also get deep. It depends on the person and the situation but I am a very adaptable person, I know how to read the room.'

As for her dream man? Whitney is looking for someone with a good sense of humour, emotional depth and someone who 'makes time for her'.