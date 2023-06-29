It Looks Like Kady’s Fiery Side Will Return To The Love Island Villa Tonight

by Charley Ross |

Warning, spoilers for tonight’s episode of Love Island ahead.

We might be getting a Love Island moment that we’ve all been waiting for – bombshell Kady McDermott looks like she’s going to bring back the fire that we know and love from season two on tonight’s episode. Known for her penchant for drama on her 2016 outing on the show, viewers hoped it was only a matter of time before we saw her fiery side when she returned for this year’s summer series.

Want the goss before it all airs on TV tonight? We've got you covered.

It all begins when Mitchel pulls Kady aside for a chat after her date with Zach. Mitchel reveals that Zach didn’t have amazing things to say about their dinner, putting his own feelings for Kady on the line in the process. ‘You shouldn’t have closed your door too early,’ he says. ‘The reason why I grabbed you was because Zach just went “yeah it was a bit dry, the conversation’s not getting better.”’ Ouch.

Kady goes straight to Zach to discuss what he said about her and their date. She says to him: ‘I think out of all of our conversations that was our most awkward. What are your thoughts?' Zach replies: ‘Definitely in the same sort of ball park. It was definitely our most awkward conversation.’

Kady then questions their compatibility as a couple: ‘I’m not going to waste all my energy on you if I don’t see something working on the outside…I think we’re different.’

The next morning we see Zach ask Mitchel about whether he let slip about what he’d said about their date, adding ‘you don’t want people to go around saying snakey sh * t.’ When Zach admits to his wrongdoing, Mitchel responds ‘I hate any irrational dumb drama, you’ve really thrown me in it.’

The drama didn’t stop there, though. The plot thickens when Whitney chooses Zach to go on a date, after getting a text telling her she could pick any Islander to take out.

We see Zach explore his connection with Whitney, with him questioning why they hadn’t spent more time together before. ‘Shocked you picked me but definitely glad you did…we’ve also kissed a hundred times and not spoken,’ he says. ‘I don’t really know why it’s taken as long as it has for us to have a conversation…’ Kind of cute? But also, we sense trouble ahead.

When they return from their date in the evening, we see Whitney tell Kady straight up about her own chemistry with Zach: ‘I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t chemistry, it was a vibe I’m not going to front.’

So Kady heads straight to Zach to find out what exactly is going on, standing firm and giving it to him straight: ‘you want to get to know her, just be honest with me…I just want you to be honest.’ According to producers hinting at another kick off, this is when we'll get to see Kady's 'fiery side' return to the villa.

Good on her, we say, we respect the direct approach – you’ve got to be clear about what you want in this world, especially when it comes to matters of the heart.