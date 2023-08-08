Best Nail Designs 2023: The Simple Nail Trends To Try Now

Nothing lifts our mood quite like swooning over nail designs prior to a salon appointment. And the feeling of looking down at a fresh set after an hour and a half sat in the salon chair? It's unbeatable. But fun aside, looking for the best nail inspiration and nail art designs requires some serious effort - when the masses are frantically googling 'nail design ideas 2023' you can bet that deciding on which mani to go for is not an easy decision.

What Are The Best Nail Designs 2023?

Whether you're a minimalist or a maximalist, we've compiled the hottest nail trends of 2023 so you don't have to. Screenshot ahead of your next nail appointment and thank us later.

What are this year's biggest nail trends?

Simple Nails

Achieving your best nails yet need not be a complicated task, sometimes simplicity is best. You can always opt for a simplified version of any of TikTok's viral nail trends (see: blueberry milk nails for the proof). If you need more evidence, look to Chanel who have just breathed life into regular, air-dry nail polish, the kind of which are easy, accessible and fool-proof. This year, Chanel’s legendary Le Vernis collection has been boosted with 17 new shades, which each help to create a thoroughly modern manicure.

BIAB

Been googling 'what is BIAB?' you're not alone. BIAB, short for Builder In A Bottle, is a gel polish which is applied to your natural nail. It's a much thicker consistency to normal polish and the clever, durable formula will strengthen your natural nail while they're coated in it. You can expect your BIAB nails to stay flawless for up to four weeks, making it the perfect option for girls-on-the-go, who don't have time for constant touch-ups.

Check out at my first set below...

@reneewashingtonn

Metallic Nails

If you want to experiment a little - metallic nails are the way to do it. Lizzo actually rocked a similar set at this year's Grammys. Wear it fully coated, as an accent or on the tips of your French mani for a fresh take on the look, either way it's a winner and the perfect nails for winter or autumn.

@evelinmavroudi

Ombre Nails

Can't decide between two colours? Mix them both together and have the best of both worlds. Ombre/Aura nails especially, are a gorgeous set to wear throughout the year. Our personal favourite? Pink ombre nails.

@nailsbya.7

French Tips

You can never go wrong with a French tip because there is so much versatility to be had - choose between a micro French manicure or even a reverse French manicure. You could have a French mani on just a few nails to combine different styles, or you could go crazy with lots of different colours. Exhibit A: my colourful set below which nods to the summer nail inspo.

@reneewashington

3D Nail Art

3D nail art is the perfect choice if you have a special occasion coming up (hello, birthday nails). You can opt for a single statement nail or dress all your nails up. Why not add nail stickers, nail charms or even hearts suited to Valentine's Day.

@nailedbyleilani

Lipgloss Nails

If you're a minimalist lipgloss nails are for you. Elegant, simple and perfect for everyday. Think of it as the clever little sister to Hailey Bieber's glazed donut nails, a manicure look that packs high-shine gloss in a new understated guise.

@artdecom

Cute Nail Designs

The warmer months call for nails with cute designsand there is so much to choose from. I opted for a kaleidoscope design for this fun twist on the French mani below, a perfect choice for the Spring (these kind of look like Easter eggs).

@nailedbyleilani

Press On Nails

If you don't want to commit to a nail set for three to four weeks press on nails is a good option (if they're good enough for Kim K, they're good enough for us). Put them on for the day and once you're home, pop them off. These dainty daisy designs are everything - and we're calling it now - 2023 will see a massive uptake in search for the best press-on nails.

@pressonslayedbyval

All Black

Black nails will forever be chic and the perfect finisher to any classy ensemble. Try them in the winter when you want to set the mood and any other season when you want to make a statement. Your vibe? Check out our winter nail designs.

@vinailss.minsk

Almond Nails

Different nail shapes are ruling Instagram and almond nails are really having a moment right now. Add a little pizzaz by embellishing with metallic or glittery tips, this look is a red carpet signature for JLo.

@reneewashingtonn

Barbiecore nails

There's no denying that Barbiecore beauty has been dominating 2023 - online searches for Barbie shooting up over 560%. The best part? We're not mad about it. There's a pretty pink design out there to suit everyone.

@nails_by_annabel_m

Milky Manicure

Consider this trend a combination of Barbiecore and Lipgloss nails combined. It's the perfect white-meets-pink and is beautifully sheer. It's the Molly-Mae's favourite manicure and makes for the perfect engagement manicure.

@charlotteemilybeauty_

Now that you're aquatinted with the best nail trends for 2023, why not read our guide to removing gel nail polish - it's brimming with excellent tips and tricks and perfect if you've been searching how to take of gel nails at home.

Main image credit: Instagram @iramshelton

