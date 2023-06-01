This Is The Exact Nail Polish Behind Molly-Mae’s Viral Milky Manicure

On the hunt for fresh nail inspiration? Look no further than our latest obsession, the milky manicure, a look that is already beloved by the likes of Nicola Peltz and Hailey Bieber. The latest celebrity to get in on the action? Molly-Mae. And considering the influence she holds in the beauty arena, it's safe to say the milky manicure is about become even more popular.

Molly-Mae's manicurist Harriet Westmoreland (the talent behind Sophie Habboo's wedding nails) took to her Instagram feed to reveal her latest handiwork. Molly-Mae's nails were filed into a short squoval design and her shade of choice was a sheer, milky white (with just the faintest hint of pink). As expected, fans flooded the comment section in a desperate bid to find out the exact colour combination.

Revealed: Molly-Mae's Milky Manicure

Never the gatekeepers, it was actually cult nail brand OPI who replied to keen fans. 'It’s our shade #FunnyBunny 🙌💖 Recently worn by @sofiarichiegrainge for her Wedding Rehearsal night too!' As if we needed more of an excuse to get on board.

Sophia Richie's Milky Manicure Wedding Nails by Georgia Rae

A reminder of Sophie Richie's wedding rehearsal dinner nails created by top manicurist Georgia Rae. The brief? 'Classic' and 'minimal'- two of the words often linked to Sophia's now viral 'quiet luxury' aesthetic. It's no wonder, then, that the OPI Nail Polish in Funny Bunny White, £14.90 was once again the polish of choice.

In fact, milky manicure's reign supreme as the wedding day nails of the moment. Nicola Peltz wore the nail look too - a wash of translucent pearly white polish - to her wedding, and although the shade is clearly a gorgeous option for brides, it's also a sophisticated look worthy of everyday wear. Nicola's nails were a gel polish with a high-shine finish, a timeless mani that we anticipate we'll be seeing a whole lot more of...

Nicola Peltz Beckham's Milky Bridal Mani By Tom Bachik

©Instagram @tombachik

Part of the milky manicure appeal lies in its wearability - the soft shade works well with every clothing colour and suits all nail shapes. Almond girl through and through like Nicola? A milky mani is the perfect pairing. Hooked on the stiletto nail shape? Yep; the milky mani looks great on a more statement nail shape too.

The design has racked up a total of 3.9m views on TikTok so far, so the milky mani fever is real. Scroll through social media's latest milky mani takes below.

The Best Milky Manicures To Browse Now

One look and you'll see the hype. 'I feel FANCY', said one TikTok user. Touché...

There are varying degrees of milky you can opt for, too. Mix white with a pink or add a lilac overlay for a shade that shifts under direct sunlight, and looks less harsh and striking than a block white shade. The key to making the mani look distinctly milky is that the colour isn't completely opaque, either. Opt for a sheer layer whereby you can still see the tips of the nail, French style; this keeps it looking fresh and elegant.

Shop: Molly- Mae's Exact Milky Manicure Shade (Or Ask For In Salon)

