Velvet Nails Are Back For Autumn 2022 And We’re Even More Obsessed

Velvet nails first landed on our manicure trend radar back in 2020 and two years on, they're back and more show-stopping than ever. The look involves gel polishes made with glitter that's so finely milled it mimics the unique shimmer of crushed velvet whenever it hits the light. If you can't quite imagine it, take a look at one of our favourite examples of the manicure trend below, courtesy of LA-based nail guru Amy Le.
And the possibilities are endless when it comes to a velvet manicure. You can even ask for velvet French tips, a look that nail artist Jen Seales demonstrates with finesse below.
The French manicure is back in a big way and if you're keen to browse more modern takes on that noughties nail nail trend click here.
And then there's this masterpiece by nail pro Queenie Nguyen, using OPI Gel and what looks like a magnet:
What Nail Polish Should I Use For A Velvet Manicure?
If you're looking to apply a velvet manicure at home, steer clear of your standard glitter polishes. The glitter needs to be very finely milled if you're intent on achieving the crushed velvet effect. Nailberry's L'Oxygene Nail Lacquer in Star Dust, £14.50, is a great example. Essie's TLC Metallic Glow The Distance Nail Polish in Rose Gold, £8.99, is another velvet-manicure-worthy option.
When it comes to in-salon appointments, CND's Shellac in Safety Pin is a good option, and Brillird Cat Eye Gel Nail Polish in Platinum or Champagne works too. Shop Brillbird UK products here. Alternatively, send your go-to pro a link to this article and they'll be able to source the perfect shade.
Browse Even More Autumn Manicure Inspiration
Best Autumn Nail Looks 2022
It's not just tartan scarves that are trending this season, our nails want in on the action too. Just check out @amyle.nails cherry red and silver plaid pattern for inspo.
Cheat an intricate nail art design with Ciate's Nail Stickers (as seen here). Simply stick on to bare nails before sealing with a top coat. Easy! Shop them here.
While we might not be able to perfect the reverse mani detail, we're definitely drawing inspiration from these caramel and chocolate tones painted on by @bw.nails.
Deep reds and pale blues sum up a sunny, crisp Autumnal day which is why this mani from @overglowedit is so on point this season. To dial it down, try alternating between blue and red on your nails.
We're head over heels for this look from @imarninails, there's so much to love. There's that subtle nude base, the intricate nail art and even pressed flowers! Sign. Us. Up.
This jade effect look from @isabelmaynails is something else. We love the touch of it on the nail tip and that flash of gold.
This look is doable at home if you have a steady hand, otherwise head to the source of the look @mytownhouseuk or your local salon for the pro level version.
You can't go wrong with a deep Merlot shade of manicure once the weather turns. This look will always be a firm favourite, especially at @mytownhouseuk.
Juxtapositioning a block autumnal colour against a glossy dose of clear polish never gets old. We love this look from @imarninails.
This vamped up take on a French manicure is exactly the sort of manicure look that Autumn calls for. Renowned nail artist Michelle Humphrey (@nailsbymh) is responsible for this stunner.
How could we not be obsessed with this nail look that features an image transfer of a very special puppy! This manicure (courtesy of @overglowedit) takes nail art to a whole new level.
@imarninails is at it again, we're head over heels for this russet take on a classic red manicure.
There's something of the 70s vibe about this latest look from @overglowedit and those autumnal hues had us at hello.
Yes those are Versace inspired French tips from @drybylondon, you're welcome.
This porcelain print manicure from @overglowedit can do no wrong in our eyes.
