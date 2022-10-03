Velvet Nails Are Back For Autumn 2022 And We’re Even More Obsessed

Velvet nails first landed on our manicure trend radar back in 2020 and two years on, they're back and more show-stopping than ever. The look involves gel polishes made with glitter that's so finely milled it mimics the unique shimmer of crushed velvet whenever it hits the light. If you can't quite imagine it, take a look at one of our favourite examples of the manicure trend below, courtesy of LA-based nail guru Amy Le.

And the possibilities are endless when it comes to a velvet manicure. You can even ask for velvet French tips, a look that nail artist Jen Seales demonstrates with finesse below.

The French manicure is back in a big way and if you're keen to browse more modern takes on that noughties nail nail trend click here.

And then there's this masterpiece by nail pro Queenie Nguyen, using OPI Gel and what looks like a magnet:

What Nail Polish Should I Use For A Velvet Manicure?

If you're looking to apply a velvet manicure at home, steer clear of your standard glitter polishes. The glitter needs to be very finely milled if you're intent on achieving the crushed velvet effect. Nailberry's L'Oxygene Nail Lacquer in Star Dust, £14.50, is a great example. Essie's TLC Metallic Glow The Distance Nail Polish in Rose Gold, £8.99, is another velvet-manicure-worthy option.

When it comes to in-salon appointments, CND's Shellac in Safety Pin is a good option, and Brillird Cat Eye Gel Nail Polish in Platinum or Champagne works too. Shop Brillbird UK products here. Alternatively, send your go-to pro a link to this article and they'll be able to source the perfect shade.

