How To Match Your Nail Shape To Your Engagement Ring – Could This Be The Secret To Your Wedding Day Manicure?

We can’t deny it - selecting a shade of nail polish is one of the most agonising decisions to be faced with. Add a sparkly new engagement ring into the mix? Even more of a conundrum. Do you keep things classic and go for the milky pink hue beloved by an array of celebrity brides? Or do you go for something more out there, like a siren red or tiffany blue? Yes, the abundance of nail designs to choose between can be more than just a little overwhelming. However, according to Hatton Jewellers and royal nail artist Marina Sandoval, there’s a trick to the perfect engagement manicure - and it’s all about ‘complimenting shapes.’ Consider us intrigued…

According to Marina (the talent behind Kate Middleton’s wedding day nails) matching your nail shape with your engagement ring is the key to the perfect manicure. And with online searches for ‘engagement ring nails’ seeing the highest search volume ever in recent months (a whopping 122% increase in interest compared to last year) there couldn’t be a better time to take on board her tips and tricks.

Revealed: The Perfect Engagement Manicure According To Your Ring Shape

Credit: @hattonjewellers

Princess and Cushion Cut Engagement Rings

One of the most popular engagement ring cuts on the market is the princess cut – it’s symmetrical and square with four pointed corners. According to Marina, this looks best with a square nail shape. 'Squared-off nails help reiterate the sharper fancier feeling of diamond shapes,’ she says.

Round and Oval Engagement Rings

If your engagement ring takes a round or oval spherical shape, then Hatton Jewellers suggest it’s been designed to ‘maximise the light.’ With this in mind, Marina advises you ‘embrace the symmetry of your round stone with rounded nails.’

Marquise and Pear Shaped Engagement Rings

Do you have a marquise-cut diamond or a pear cut diamond ring? Marina states that ‘playing off the points of a stiletto or almond-shaped nails will compliment these diamond cuts.’ Consider opting for acrylic nails or BIAB nails to achieve the length needed for an almond shape.

Emerald Cut Engagement Rings

According to Hatton Jewels an emerald-cut diamond has 'a shallow pavilion and open table to accentuate the clarity of the stone,’ while the rectangular facets ‘create a lot of shimmery reflection when they catch the light’. Marina recommends a squoval nail shape to flatter this ring – that’s an oval shape with square edges.

Scroll on for our round-up of Grazia approved engagement manicures for 2023

The Best Engagement Manicures; 2023

French Engagement Manicure

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley knows more than just a thing or two about the perfect French engagement design - this one looks great as a natural, minimalist bridal manicure. Better yet, you can be rest assured that French nail designs have come a long way since clunky '90s versions. These days, a typical French mani is clean, neat, polished and glossy. Dreamy.

Almond Engagement Nails

An almond shaped manicure coupled with a pear shaped diamond? Always a good idea. While chrome is still the manicure of the moment (thanks Hailey Bieber) it does still make for a timeless bridal or engagement manicure. Simply add a subtle wash of shimmer to a paler, more pearlescent shade. Iram's work is the perfect example.

Classy Engagement Nails

Consider this the perfect engagement manicure to begin your BIAB journey with. Natural, polished and glossy - it's no wonder lipgloss nails are so highly requested in salons by brides-to-be.

Engagement Nail Art

If you're after something that makes a statement, then look to simple lines, dots, and geometric shapes for your engagement manicure. Nail stickers and nail charms can be a great way to recreate this look at home. Make like Iram and opt for glossy shades, pale pinks and daisy nail art created with diamonds. We're head over heels for this one.

Acrylic Nails For Engagement

Fun and flirty, these engagement nails are all about the love - heart shaped nail art is totally eye-catching.

White Engagement Nails

These short, square nails by Julia Diogo are elegant, subtle and suitably special. This glistening manicure is perfectly set off by the glinting square cut engagement ring.

Pearl Engagement Manicure

This glinting freshwater pearl design is an elegant yet modern take on engagement nails. It's possibly one of the more requested bridal manicures of 2023 - and for good reason.