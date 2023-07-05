You’ll Want To Screenshot Every One Of These Barbie Pink French Manicures

The pink French manicure - it's set to become the latest viral nail design to hit the beauty arena. The reason why? The Barbie movie, of course.

At this point, we can’t pretend that Margot Robbie’s press tour for the much anticipated film has been anything less than iconic. Seeking to embody all that is Barbie, her fashion and beauty looks have delivered on every score - the blonde hair has reached new levels of 80s volume and the delicate wash of pink across her lids has become a mainstay. And as for the nails? They’re French – but not as you know it.

At Margot’s most recent appearance in Seoul, South Korea, the star was pictured sporting a vibrant, two-toned French manicure. But gone was the traditional colour pairing of a nude-toned base with white tips. Instead, the design featured a combination of a pale pink base coat and a neon pink tip. It wasn't quite a micro French manicure either - the tip erred slightly on the thicker side for a bolder, more statement finish that would still allow Margot to make an impact on the red carpet.

‘Movies are playing huge roles in our beauty trends at the moment’ says celebrity manicurist Stephanie Staunton. ‘Essentially, these Barbiecore nails are no surprise. It’s fun, nostalgic and a great excuse to experiment with colour you might not feel comfortable trying on the norm. Nails have been very clean girl aesthetic of late so we’re definitely seeing more is more with nails.’

How To Get A Barbie French Pink Manicure

Consider this the perfect time to become acquainted with the OPI x Barbie collection - the new edit features nine limited edition nail polishes inspired by the new movie. There's something for everyone, from delicate shimmers, to full-on glitters, and milky creams, too. Shop our personal favourite colours below.

OPI x Barbie Collection in Best Day Ever - Delicate glitter particles make this option a truly pretty polish.

OPI x Barbie Collection in Hi Barbie! - The perfect Barbie pink does exist. Just two coats provides a full-coverage colour pay-off.

OPI x Barbie Collection in Bon Voyage to Reality! - If you adore a milky manicure (Molly-Mae is a fan) then this sheer pink is the perfect option.

Struggle to make your at home manicure last? Seriah Leslie, a nail technician based at Young LDN, is here with her top tips and tricks.

3 Top Tips For A Long-Lasting Manicure

As a first step to making the most of your manicure, use a strengthening base coat. This is a great way to ensure your manicure lasts and will simultaneously give your nails some TLC. As well as a base coat, apply a minimum of two coats of colour and a long lasting top-coat to seal the polish.

After you’ve had your nails done, it can be helpful to be mindful of protecting your nails when carrying out daily tasks. For example, using gloves when washing up and cleaning to ensure not chipping and can majorly increase the longevity of polish. Similarly, not using your nails as tools, when opening cans for example, can help ensure a long-lasting manicure. I would also avoid showering or washing your hair immediately after getting your nails done, as this can affect the durability of the nail polish.

A top tip I recommend to all my clients is using cuticle oil to ensure the health and strength of the nails are maintained. The healthier your nails are the longer your polish will last.

Now that you're up to speed with Barbiecore nails and how to recreate them, scroll on for all the Grazia approved pink French manicures to inspire you ahead of your next salon appointment.

Best Barbie Pink French Manicures To Screenshot Now

Neon Pink French Manicure

A pop of neon Barbie pink works well on a square nail shape. Opt for a high shine top coat for an extra glossy finish.

Pale Pink French Manicure

If you're unsure then consider this paler pink option a (slightly) more subtle take on the trend.

Almond Pink French Manicure

An almond shaped manicure is always elegant and feminine and can really help to elongate the nail bed. It's the perfect base for pink nail design.

Pale Pink And Dark Pink French Nails

Indecisive? Consider this your cue to combine different shades of pink.

Graphic Pink Nails

While not a traditional pink French manicure, these long acrylic nails do tick some serious Barbie approved boxes. More is more with this abstract look.

Pink and Daisy Nail Art French Manicure

Delicate daisy designs have been one of the top summer nail trends - and for good reason. These adornments are a great way to elevate your Barbie pink French manicure.

Pink Glitter French Manicure

Pink glitter French nails? Always a good idea. Use nail stickers to create the perfect star design. We predict Barbie would approve.

Orange and Pink French Nails

Orange and pink make for the perfect contrasting colours - they look good on all skin tones. We love this summer ready nail design - it's perfect for holidays.