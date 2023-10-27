The Best Black Nail Designs To Inspire Your Next Manicure

Black nail designs are trending right now (look to Pinterest for the proof) – and it might come as something of a surprise. Often, as the weather cools down, we’ll look to warm autumnal tones and seasonal appropriate prints like the Hailey Bieber-approved tortoiseshell mani. This year? Less so. Instead, we’re making a play for a mani most often associated with the turn of the season – black nails.
The ultimate moody hue, black is opulent, luxurious and utterly chic. It can look put together and polished, vampish and sultry, gothic and grungy, all in the same breadth –proving it to be an incredibly versatile colour.
One person potentially responsible for the revival of black polish, is actress Jenna Ortega. There's no denying that her Wednesday Addams revival has contributed to a rise in midnight shades – a trend that sits in direct contrast with Margot Robbie's Barbie movie (the search for bright pink nail designs has also seen a resurgence).
The good news is there’s a black nail design to suit each of the nail shapes we see sported most often - whether you're a fan of almond designs or even coffin. From classic French manicures to statement nail art, there's an abundance of ways to go back to black. Read on for more...
Gothic Black Nails
Iram Shelton proves that black is back with this modern flame nail art design. You can create the look at home with a small eyeliner brush… and a very steady hand.
Try it with: Essie Nail Polish in 88 Licorice, £8.99
Image credit: Instagram @iramshelton
Matte Black Nails
Matte black nails with a glossy black French tip? It’s cool, it’s chic and it’s modern. We’ll absolutely be trying this at our next nail appointment.
Try with: Nailberry L'Oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Blackberry, £16
Image credit: Instagram @iramshelton
Black and White Heart Nails
This nude, white and black nail design feels fun, chic and fresh. Combine with long acrylic extensions, or grow out your nails using strengthening BIABfor the best version of this look
Image credit: Instagram @ kuypernailart
Black and Gold Glitter Nails
Black and gold glitter nails always make for a winning combination. This look combines French with ombre nails for a dazzling look that leaves us looking towards Christmas manicures. Any excuse, really.
Try this: Nails Inc Total Blackout Ultimate Black Nail Polish, £9
Image credit: Instagram @ thehouseofbeautybromsgrove
Black And Green Nails
Black, holographic nails with a streak of glittering green isn’t for wallflowers. If it’s a look you’d like to get on board with, ensure the sharpest stiletto point for added drama.
Image credit: Instagram @thehouseofbeautybromsgrove
Short Black Nails
Harriet Westmoreland does it again with these short black gel nails – it’s a classic look. And if you fancy switching things up? Black and silver nails work well too.
Try with: Manicurist Nail Polish in Licorice, £14
Image credit: Instagram @HarrietWestmoreland
Black and Pink Nails
If you’re a more is more kind of girl, then consider is contrasting pink and black combination that’s sure to reel in the compliments. Diamonds add a Euphoria-esque finish.
Try with: Mylee The Crown Jewels Kit - Nail Art Set with Silver & Gold Decorations, £9.99
Image credit: Instagram @polished_by_caitlin
Abstract Black Swirls
Give black nails a fresh spin with this spirally, abstract set. A milky base will made the art pop while lending the look a clean finish.
Try with: OPI Nail Polish in Funny Bunny, £13.50
Image credit: Instagram @peachinails
Negative Space Black Mani
For a subtle hint of black, look to this ensamble – a chic and minimalist negative space manicure made up of line art. Entirely unique in composition, it's guaranteed to make onlookers double take.
Try with:Manicurist Dotting Tool & Nail Art Liner Brush Duo, £27
Image credit: Instagram @ror.ling
Black Nail Design Almond Shape
Ultra-feminine and chic, the classic rounded almond shape of this set works to compliment its high-shine, glossy jet back finish.
Try with: OPI Lincoln Park After Dark, £14.90
Image credit: Instagram @iramshelton
Black Nail Art
This is certainly a fun way to experiment with nail art. Test out variations of your chosen illustration and use a fine brush to perfect the look you desire.
Try with: NAILS INC Mani Marker Black, £5
Image credit: Instagram @nails.bab
Black Halloween Nails
A twist on the classic French mani, this set is given the Halloween treatment with black tips and admittedly cute-looking white spider webs.
Try with::a[Le Mini Macaron Gel Polish in Creme Brulee, £14]{href='https://www.asos.com/le-mini-macaron/le-mini-macaron-gel-polish-creme-brulee/prd/204625035' target='_blank' rel='noreferrer noopener'}
Image credit: Instagram @nailsbyalsn
Black Ombre Nails
This gel polish look may look easier said than done but with right tools and technique you can achieve a salon finish at home.
Try with: Halo Gel Nails Ombre & One Stroke Nail Art Brush, £11.95
Image credit: Instagram @_lonelyedit
The Black Classic French Manicure
The classic French mani can be given the black nail makeover with a glossy black polish and an uber shiny top coat.
Image credit: Instagram @thehotblend
Black And White Monochrome
This retro yet delicate spin on the French uses an alternating reverse mani technique to create an entirely dynamic design.
Try this: The GelBottle Gel Polish in Daisy Pure White, £14.50
Image credit: Instagram @gelsbybry
Negative Space Square Black Nails
Chic and sophisticated, this squared off nail shape accentuated with a negative spaced French style is an effortless take on a classic.
Try this: The GelBottle Gel Polish in Daisy Pure White, £14.50
Image credit: Instagram @gelsbybry
Cow Print Black Nails
This abstract cow print manages to keep things cute with subtle nods to the pattern and pops of orange.
Try with: Halo Gel Nails Luxury Awaits Gel Polish Collection, £6.95
Image credit: Instagram @peachinails
Black And Nude Polka Dot Nails
These sharp almond nails are finessed with an elegant looking black outline and a central dotting technique. It may look simple enough but we assume a certain level of expertise will be needed to ace the style.
Try with: Mylee Nail Art Accesory - Stainless Steel Dotting Tool, £5
Image credit: Instagram @nolas.nails
Black And White Flame Nails
These perfectly crafted black and white flame nails come with the addition of cleverly concealed hearts which give the popular style a unique edge.
Image credit: Instagram @nails.by_jenn
Black Glitter Nails
Want a real black nail moment? Here's your answer: a modern black French mani, bedazzled with black glitter. Uff.
Try with: Halo Gel Nails Create Nail Art Glitters in Be Power, £2.50
Image credit: Instagram @naildbyliz_
Black And White Tuxedo Nails
Nail pro Iram Shelton created this look - what she calls the 'Tuxedo French' - with OPI's nail polishes in Lady in Black and Alpine Snow, as well as a mixed nude base made up of OPI's Nail Polish in Bubble Bath and Love Is In The Bare.
Try with: OPI Nail Lacquer Lady in Black, £11.92
Image credit: Instagram @iramshelton
Description
Essie nail polishes are hard to fault – easy to work with, an award-winning formula
Pros
- Affordable
- Award-winning formula
Cons
- One review said, 'It does need a top coat to give it staying power'.
Description
Anyone with even the most faintest idea about nails will know OPI as a household name. Its Nature
Pros
- Highly-pigmented lacquer
- Lasts up to seven days
Cons
- Higher than normal price point
Description
This true black opaque polish will lend you high-shine, sleek nails
Pros
- Non-toxic and nail protective
- Halal certified
Cons
- High price point
Main image credit: Instagram @HarrietWestmoreland