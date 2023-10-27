The Best Black Nail Designs To Inspire Your Next Manicure

Black nail designs are trending right now (look to Pinterest for the proof) – and it might come as something of a surprise. Often, as the weather cools down, we’ll look to warm autumnal tones and seasonal appropriate prints like the Hailey Bieber-approved tortoiseshell mani. This year? Less so. Instead, we’re making a play for a mani most often associated with the turn of the season – black nails.

The ultimate moody hue, black is opulent, luxurious and utterly chic. It can look put together and polished, vampish and sultry, gothic and grungy, all in the same breadth –proving it to be an incredibly versatile colour.

One person potentially responsible for the revival of black polish, is actress Jenna Ortega. There's no denying that her Wednesday Addams revival has contributed to a rise in midnight shades – a trend that sits in direct contrast with Margot Robbie's Barbie movie (the search for bright pink nail designs has also seen a resurgence).

The good news is there’s a black nail design to suit each of the nail shapes we see sported most often - whether you're a fan of almond designs or even coffin. From classic French manicures to statement nail art, there's an abundance of ways to go back to black. Read on for more...

The Best Black Nail Designs For 2023

Gothic Black Nails

Iram Shelton proves that black is back with this modern flame nail art design. You can create the look at home with a small eyeliner brush… and a very steady hand. Try it with: Essie Nail Polish in 88 Licorice, £8.99

Image credit: Instagram @iramshelton

Matte Black Nails

Matte black nails with a glossy black French tip? It’s cool, it’s chic and it’s modern. We’ll absolutely be trying this at our next nail appointment.

Image credit: Instagram @iramshelton

Black and White Heart Nails

This nude, white and black nail design feels fun, chic and fresh. Combine with long acrylic extensions, or grow out your nails using strengthening BIABfor the best version of this look

Image credit: Instagram @ kuypernailart

Black and Gold Glitter Nails

Black and gold glitter nails always make for a winning combination. This look combines French with ombre nails for a dazzling look that leaves us looking towards Christmas manicures. Any excuse, really.

Image credit: Instagram @ thehouseofbeautybromsgrove

Black And Green Nails

Black, holographic nails with a streak of glittering green isn’t for wallflowers. If it’s a look you’d like to get on board with, ensure the sharpest stiletto point for added drama.

Image credit: Instagram @thehouseofbeautybromsgrove

Short Black Nails

Harriet Westmoreland does it again with these short black gel nails – it’s a classic look. And if you fancy switching things up? Black and silver nails work well too.

Black and Pink Nails

If you’re a more is more kind of girl, then consider is contrasting pink and black combination that’s sure to reel in the compliments. Diamonds add a Euphoria-esque finish.

Abstract Black Swirls

Give black nails a fresh spin with this spirally, abstract set. A milky base will made the art pop while lending the look a clean finish.

Image credit: Instagram @peachinails

Negative Space Black Mani

For a subtle hint of black, look to this ensamble – a chic and minimalist negative space manicure made up of line art. Entirely unique in composition, it's guaranteed to make onlookers double take.

Try with:Manicurist Dotting Tool & Nail Art Liner Brush Duo, £27 Image credit: Instagram @ror.ling

Black Nail Design Almond Shape

Ultra-feminine and chic, the classic rounded almond shape of this set works to compliment its high-shine, glossy jet back finish.

Image credit: Instagram @iramshelton

Black Nail Art

This is certainly a fun way to experiment with nail art. Test out variations of your chosen illustration and use a fine brush to perfect the look you desire.

Image credit: Instagram @nails.bab

Black Halloween Nails

A twist on the classic French mani, this set is given the Halloween treatment with black tips and admittedly cute-looking white spider webs.

Try with::a[Le Mini Macaron Gel Polish in Creme Brulee, £14]{href='https://www.asos.com/le-mini-macaron/le-mini-macaron-gel-polish-creme-brulee/prd/204625035' target='_blank' rel='noreferrer noopener'}

Image credit: Instagram @nailsbyalsn

Black Ombre Nails

This gel polish look may look easier said than done but with right tools and technique you can achieve a salon finish at home.

Image credit: Instagram @_lonelyedit

The Black Classic French Manicure

The classic French mani can be given the black nail makeover with a glossy black polish and an uber shiny top coat.

Image credit: Instagram @thehotblend

Black And White Monochrome

This retro yet delicate spin on the French uses an alternating reverse mani technique to create an entirely dynamic design.

Image credit: Instagram @gelsbybry

Negative Space Square Black Nails

Chic and sophisticated, this squared off nail shape accentuated with a negative spaced French style is an effortless take on a classic.

Image credit: Instagram @gelsbybry

Cow Print Black Nails

This abstract cow print manages to keep things cute with subtle nods to the pattern and pops of orange.

Image credit: Instagram @peachinails

Black And Nude Polka Dot Nails

These sharp almond nails are finessed with an elegant looking black outline and a central dotting technique. It may look simple enough but we assume a certain level of expertise will be needed to ace the style.

Image credit: Instagram @nolas.nails

Black And White Flame Nails

These perfectly crafted black and white flame nails come with the addition of cleverly concealed hearts which give the popular style a unique edge.

Image credit: Instagram @nails.by_jenn

Black Glitter Nails

Want a real black nail moment? Here's your answer: a modern black French mani, bedazzled with black glitter. Uff.

Image credit: Instagram @naildbyliz_

Black And White Tuxedo Nails

Nail pro Iram Shelton created this look - what she calls the 'Tuxedo French' - with OPI's nail polishes in Lady in Black and Alpine Snow, as well as a mixed nude base made up of OPI's Nail Polish in Bubble Bath and Love Is In The Bare.

Image credit: Instagram @iramshelton

Shop: The Best Black Nail Essentials

