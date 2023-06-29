Blueberry Milk Nails Are Trending And It’s The Manicure Of Summer 2023

Summer 2023 has already seen an abundance of new viral nail designs hit the beauty arena and we’re not mad about it. The latest manicure trend to grace our social media channels? The blueberry milk manicure. You’re familiar with the original milky manicure (as beloved by the likes of Molly-Mae, Nicola Peltz and Hailey Bieber) but now, make way for the blueberry milk manicure. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest trend dominating your TikTok feed.

What is a blueberry milk manicure?

Taking inspiration from a traditional milky manicure (a creamy, white-meets-pink) the blueberry milk manicure version as pretty as it sounds. Think a manicure that makes use of the same milky, creamy base but, this time, the pink hue is swapped for blue nail polish. The manicure ends up looking pale and creamy, just like the blueberry milk buys you can often spot in the supermarket, particularly in the US.

Why is the blueberry milk manicure trending?

'Blueberry milk manicures are trending because the natural nail era is in full swing,' says celebrity manicurist Alyx Lippiatt. 'People want that little bit of colour, without anything quite as dramatic as your usual pastel blue polish. This look is sheer, and the creamier undertone helps to soften the shade. It's popular because works so well with all skin-tones.'

What celebrities have worn the blueberry milk manicure?

One thing’s for certain – the blueberry milk manicure is popping up on swathes of celebrities of late. Singer Serena Carpenter was pictured wearing the look on holiday as she sipped on fresh coconut milk (we told you it was summery) and Dua Lipa and Zendaya were also spotted sporting the same shade of manicure in recent weeks. And of course, there’s Sofia Richie - as if we needed further confirmation that the blueberry milk manicure is destined to be the look of the summer. The new bride has form for sparking viral trends time and time again.

How to get the blueberry milk manicure at home

'Try mixing the Manicurist Nail Polish in Crème, £14 with the Manicurist Nail Polish in Lilas, £14' says Alyx. 'Then apply the polish to your nails with a flat brush. The creamy base of Crème mixed with the cool-tone of Lilas will make for the perfect summer approved blueberry milk look.'

Now that you’re up to speed with all things blueberry mik, then why not scroll on for our Grazia approved edit of the best blueberry milk nail designs to see you through summer and beyond. From delicate reverse French to graphic takes on the milky blues, there's something suited to all nail shapes and finishes - including gel nails, BIAB nails and acrylic nails.

Best Blueberry Milk Manicures: 2023