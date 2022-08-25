How To Master The Micro French Manicure According To Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Nail Artist

Manicurist to the stars Harriet Westmoreland is on speed dial for A-listers like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and for good reason. Her minimalist manicures caused a sensation on Instagram - follow @harrietwestmoreland - this year as we scrolled for feel-good, fuss-free nail inspiration. Here Harriet talks us through one of the biggest nail trends of the year and her signature treatment - the micro French manicure - a barely-there take on the classic look.

©Harriet Westmoreland

The Key To The Micro French Manicure Look

'A thin white tip is intrinsic in keeping a French manicure current and modern,' says Harriet. 'you can bring the tip down the side wall of the nail for a more obvious French manicure look or keep the tip flat across the top for a subtle finish. I always use a sheer colour for the base and match this to my clients' skin tone as you would a foundation. Creamy, milky tones have been huge as a base colour this year.'

How To Paint On A Perfectly Neat White Tip

'It can be tricky to create a French manicure with normal nail polish,' admits Harriet, 'first apply your base coat colour then, when creating the white tip, decant a small amount of white polish onto a mixing palette or piece of tin foil. Dip a thin liner brush into this and paint from the free edge of the nail. Remove any mistakes with a lip brush dipped in nail polish remover.'

The Best Nail Polishes To Use For A Micro French Manicure

The Best Nail Art Brush To Use For A Micro French Manicure

'Using a super thin nail brush is key. My favourite is Nails Luxe Brush H, £17.50.'

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Micro French Manicure Brief

'Rosie wanted a sheer pink base with a micro french tip, we brought the white tip down the sides slightly to elongate the nail bed' explains Harriet.

Maintaining Your Micro French Manicure At Home

'Hand care is essential to get the most from any manicure,' says Harriet, 'you need to keep the nails and skin hydrated and exfoliated. I use Byredo Vetyver Hand Scrub, £44, to remove any dead skin and keep hands and cuticles polished, followed by a couple of sprays of Diptyque Satin Oil, £40, to nourish.'

