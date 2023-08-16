The Boyfriends Of Made In Chelsea: A Comprehensive Guide

Made in Chelsea: Corsica kicked off last weekend and from the off, it's promising to be yet another dramatic series. The last visit to Chelsea introduced loyal viewers to a collection of new faces, including Freddie Knatchbull (who is basically related to King Charles III) and Love Island's Charlie Rednedge (who is Miles Nazaire's friend). Love Island fans would have remembered him from last summer when he briefly coupled up with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, and did that painful worm dance during the Heart Rate challenge.

And the talk of Chelsea - well, Corsica this series - remains all about boyfriends on the scene, with many in particular wanting to find out who it is that Ruby Adler is dating. Wondering who else is seeing who? Look no further, as we have done all the digging for you and created the boyfriends of Chelsea guide.

Lily Ludovici-Gray's boyfriend Billy Precup

Lily Ludovici-Gray is a relatively new face in Chelsea and is best friends with former MIC star, Tiffany Watson. Lily met Billy whilst out in Bali last year and they seem to still be going strong.

Who is Billy Precup?

Billy was living and working in Bali before meeting Lily. During the first episode of the series, Lily said Billy was committed to her and moved back to the UK permanently to continue their relationship. After doing some digging, we've found out that Billy is the founder and CEO of Access Avidity. The company is a 'trusted talent partner.' From his Instagram, it appears he is also involved in real estate.

Ruby Adler's boyfriend Nicolas Sinclair

After a ten-year relationship with fellow cast mate Reza Amiri Garroussi - the pair called it quits. Their tumultuous relationship was documented heavily on Made In Chelsea, but now Ruby Adler has moved on with model Nicolas Sinclair.

Who is Nicolas Sinclair?

Nicholas is a model and his family are no strangers to reality TV. His mum, Natalie Rowe, was a housemate in Big Brother 17. Nicholas also appeared on Channel 5 TV show Dangerous Dog Owners and Proud. However, Nicholas has a controversial past as he was only recently released from jail after being convicted of supplying drugs. During a recent interview, Ruby teased that he may make future appearances on Made in Chelsea.

Having a stalk of his Instagram page, he is the co-owner of jewellers Ivory & Sinclair and is also a bike enthusiast, dedicating an entire social media account to the hobby.

He often shares selfies, his intense boxing workouts and career updates, teasing last month that new music could be on the way.

Issy Francis-Baum's boyfriend Tom Dolemore

20-year-oldIssy Francis-Baum joined Made In Chelsea during Made In Chelsea: Mallorca and has made quite an impression on viewers. From her killer fashion and beauty tips to her incredible father - the internet is basically obsessed. Although she had brief romantic moments with Miles and Harvey Armstrong, it appears she is now official with Tom Dolemore.

Issy soft-launched her new relationship on Valentines Day sharing a picture of roses on Instagram and tagging him writing, 'So romantic x @tomdolemore.' Since then, eagle-eyed fans have noticed she has continued to subtly tag him on Instagram. It is rumoured they have been together since the start of the year after being spotted on holiday together in Barbados.

Recently the pair went Instagram official after she posted a sweet snap of them in a photobooth - Cute!

Who is Tom Dolemore?

32-year-old Tom Dolemore is a property developer from London. He builds houses in and around Bedford and Cambridge. If you’re a long-time Made in Chelsea viewer then you’ll probably recognise Tom as he appeared on the show back in 2018 when he was introduced in series 16 as a friend of Emily Blackwell. During his brief stint on the show, Tom dated Sophie Habboo and accompanied her to a party thrown by Olivia Bentley. It turns out Habbs isn’t Tom’s only famous ex either as he reportedly dated Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su shortly before she entered the villa last summer.

From Tom’s Instagram and you can see his social circle contains a whole host of recognisable faces from the world of reality TV and music. He’s often hanging out with Spencer Morgan, and his dad Piers, Gary Lineker’s son George, Conor Maynard, and Love Island star, Samira Mighty.

Due to his previous appearances on the show, he also has loads of of Made in Chelsea friends too, including Sam Prince, Tina Stinnes, Emily Blackwell, Georgia Toffolo, Lily Ludovici and Jamie Laing.

Emily Blackwell's boyfriend Jordan Alexander

Emily was dating co-star Harvey Armstrong but that ended horribly after Emily found out that Harvey had cheated on her with someone else. She then quickly called off the relationship. However, it seems like Emily is happy again - and that makes us happy!

Who is Jordan Alexander?

Last year Emily went 'Instagram official' with her boyfriend Jordan Alexander, who is the managing director of a recruitment company. He featured on Made In Chelsea: Bali, so there is high chance we will see him on the show again this series.

In an interview with with OK! Emily revealed how she met Jordan. She said, 'Jordan and I have known each other for quite a long time. We’re both from Surrey originally so I’ve kind of always known him, but our paths have never really crossed fully until recently.'