Sophie Habboo Reveals All The Beauty Treatments She’s Booking In For Before Her Wedding

Sophie Habboo has just arrived in Portugal when she logs on to our Zoom call, and looks enviably fresh faced post-travel. 'I've just got to my mum's house,' she says. Sophie's here to talk about her wedding. The Made In Chelsea star got engaged to the show's second series original Jamie Laing in December after he got down on one knee amid a sea of flowers and candles at London's Rosewood Hotel. Ten months on and wedding plans are in motion.

'We're definitely doing an abroad wedding,' Sophie reveals, 'but we don't have the location yet.' And she's mood-board-ing. 'I save things on Instagram and Pinterest, but mostly Pinterest, I find it really useful, I've got so many boards already.' As for the beauty side of things, Sophie has a few ideas in the works. 'I'm definitely going to do something very natural and dewy,' she says, 'beachy, minimal make-up.'

Hair-wise Sophie has a handful of looks on the table already. 'I love the scraped-back Hailey Bieber look, I love beachy waves with a centre parting too, very tousled, and then there's the low bun option.' Sophie has got a couple of professionals in her sights as well. 'I'd love for Jordan Garrett to be able to do my hair on the day,' says Sophie of her go-to hair stylist, 'and for pro Georgia Rose to be in charge of my make-up.'

On Her Wedding Scent

On The Pre-Wedding Beauty Treatments

'I love booking in for cryotherapy,' she says, 'and I'm starting to think about what's going to be good for me, whether that means eating exclusively organic food, booking in for infrared sauna sessions regularly, the aim is to start factoring in lots good habits like that and good beauty treatments between now and the day itself. I'm very health conscious any way, but I plan on fully committing to cutting down on toxins and factoring in skin treatments.' Which ones? 'I'm going to book in for microneedling treatments after summer - my skin is prone to pigmentation and gets quite sensitive during summer - so from September I'll be aiming to get those derma pen sessions in, and from that point onwards I'll be going hell for leather on pre-wedding beauty prep!'

On The NearlyWeds Podcast

This year Sophie and Jamie launched a podcast together - NearlyWeds - a wedding-focused series that charts the couple's planning experience from their engagement through to the big day itself. 'We wanted to do something together,' says Sophie, 'we realised we were encountering so many ridiculous scenarios while planning this wedding that we thought, maybe people want to hear about this stuff.' 'You get thrown in at the deep end when it comes to wedding planning,' she says, 'it's a real process.'

On The Hardest Part Of Wedding Planning

'Finding the venue is proving challenging,' she says, 'we both know that we want an abroad wedding, and initially we thought we'd do it in Seville, but it just wasn't right. And until the venue is sorted, everything else is up in the air, even my look, I want to tailor that to the venue, so that's our biggest challenge so far.'

On Speaking About The Wedding On Made In Chelsea

'We spoke about the engagement on the show so far, but that's pretty much it,' she says. Made In Chelsea's 23rd season is currently airing every Monday on E4 at 9PM, 'it's not something that's super private, we're documenting a lot of it on NearlyWeds.'

On The Best Piece Of Wedding Planning Advice She's Received So Far

'A friend of ours, Georgie Le Roux, she has a wedding brand called Gigi & Olive, she's also getting married and she told me that there's no point in getting worked up and fighting with the person you love, over something that's all about cementing your love for each other. I try to remind myself of that what I get stressed out.'

On The Part Of Her Wedding She's Looking Forward To The Most

'There are two moments. Firstly, I'm so excited about the moment that my dad comes to collect me, and my sister being there - she's my maid of honour - and helping me with my veil,' Sophie smiles, 'and then I can't wait for the moment after the ceremony, Jamie and I are going to have a bit of time to ourselves at that point, which I think will be really lovely.'

Main image credit: Instagram @habboosophie, interview conducted June 2022.

Shop: Sophie Haboo's Wedding Scent