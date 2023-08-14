The Made In Chelsea Cast Spill On The ‘Toxic’ Off-Camera Drama In Corsica

Made In Chelsea: Corsica is here! After episode one of the five-part series aired last night, it's clear we're in for a dramatic summer with the SW3 gang. But after Grazia caught up with the Made In Chelsea cast, it seems the drama behind the scenes was just as tense as the moments captured on camera.

According to Yasmine Zweegers, Joel Mignottand Anabella Sharpe- there wasn't just relationship dramas in Corsica. What started off as a harmonious trip with all the cast quickly descended into chaos, there was even a 'battle of the villas' between the two separate friendship groups.

Yasmine tells Grazia, 'The first night we all had a big dinner party with all the cast. We had a cheers and did speeches and said like "We're all on the same TV show, we're like a big dysfunctional family" and then 12 hours later we all hated each other.'

As Corsica isn't really a party destination, the cast would either have villa parties or dine at the limited local spots. The cast reveal that the separate groups even fought over restaurants and bars to go on the small island.

Yasmine explains: 'The cast lived in two villas and most of the time the separate camps didn't like each other so, the others started bagsying the restaurant they wanted to go to.' She continues, 'They'd be like "don't go here because we've decided we're going here," and then it was like we wouldn't be allowed to go. It was so annoying - like, you don't own the Island!'

Emily Blackwell talked about the 'toxic environment' in Corsica during an episode of the MotherHalf podcast. Despite not being on the trip, she was constantly being updated about the chaos from the other cast members in France. Emily revealed, 'I was getting phone calls every day from Yas and I got messages from Liv and Ruby. Yas was ringing me 24/7 in an absolute pickle asking for advice on what to do. It actually sounded very toxic - it was a toxic environment out there towards the end.' She continued, 'When you do these away series you really do go in a bubble, it's a real weird thing. it's almost like theres no outside world and the drama's become so heavy - it's so consuming.'

Yasmine reveals that the stress got so much that they started sharing their woes with the locals on the island. She tells Grazia, 'It got to the point where I started expressing my problems to the waiters in the restaurant - they must have thought we were insane.' Joel adds, 'Our housekeepers too! We used to tell them all the drama they were the sweetest. They are actually our friends and they would advise us not to get stressed out. They still message and check up on us to this day.'

French newcomersGeornimo Mörtl and Jane Aubrun-Mautin were stuck in the middle of the two feuding friendship groups. Yasmine reveals, 'I felt bad for them at times because the two camps were like pulling them in different directions.' Bella adds, 'Geronimo took us on the most fun night out though,' to which Yas admits, 'Yeah and that 'fun' night out is where all my chaos stemmed from...'