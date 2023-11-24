These Designer Wedding Dresses Are On Sale For Black Friday, With Amazing Vivienne Westwood Styles

If you're on the hunt for your wedding dress of dreams, now is the time to find it. Whilst a designer wedding dress might be a pipe dream for some, the Black Friday sales have made shopping for a gown a little more purse-friendly.
Whilst most designer wedding dresses come with an eye-watering price-tag, there are plenty of gems in the Black Friday Sales right now. Searching through said sales, however, can seem a little (a lot) overwhelming, so to make matters much more straight forward, I've done the hard work for you and found the best around from the likes of Vivienne Westwood, Emilia Wickstead and Galvan.
SHOP: The Best Designer Wedding Dresses In The Black Friday Sales
Is this the perfect evening wedding dress? We think it might just be.
An absolute style steal. Save 30% on this incredible tiered mini dress - ideal to dance the night
4,171.30 (was £5,959)
Save over nearly £2,000 on this incredible Vivienne Westwood wedding dress of dreams complete with
If you're after a bedazzled evening-do wedding dress, this one is for you.
Save 30% on this elegant crystal embellished floor length gown - beautiful.
Save a huge £600 on this timeless mini dress by Emilia Wickstead, one you'll definitely keep
Save over £300 on this Cecilie Bhansen dress, the perfect fashion bride's choice.
With a feather trimmed strapless necklace and layers of ivory organza, this is a true show-stopper
Bring the glamour! This is a gown to remember plus you'll save over £800.
Simple, classic and timeless.
The cape-effect sleeves will flow beautifully as you walk down the aisle.
Get 50% off the ideal dress for all the fashion forward brides out there who want to make a
Save 30% on this sleek Galvan halterneck gown.
Consider a fabulous feather trim, we love this Taller Marmo one shoulder dress.
Look every inch the briday Goddess and opt for a draped style, now nearly £500 off.
Save over £1,000 on this elegant and glamorous this crystal embellished gown by Stella McCartney.
Simple, classic and elegant this is a dress you'll wear again and again - plus it's now half price!
A favourite on Grazia's Fashion Team, a timeless, elegant and classic gown to treasure forever.
For a fashion forward bride, this is THE dress. Now with 30% off!
Save over £2,000 on this beautiful strapless gown.
Save over £1,00 on this elegant Gabriela Hearst gown complete with the most flattering neckline.
This beautiful statement wedding gown by Vivienne Westwood is now over £1,000 off.
The perfect winter wedding dress complete with feather trim cape.
If you're looking for a sleek wedding gown, Galvan have you covered - shop this beautiful midi
Considering a wedding outfit change for the evening do? This feather-trim number is the perfect
Float down the aisle in this Roksanda gown, and save £900 whilst you're at it.
If you're looking for something elegant and ladylike, lace if the answer.
How much does a designer wedding dress cost?
Prices can vary from a few hundred pounds to multiple thousands for something super high-end. But, with plenty of luxury fashion sites offering great Black Friday deals, having a designer wedding dress for your big day can be possible if you shop smart and make the most of those Cyber Weekend savings.
Who is the best designer for a wedding dress?
Whilst there are thousands of bridal boutiques offering custom made gowns, for those of you fashion-forward brides out there who want something a little more stylish, consider investing in a luxury designer. Vivienne Westwood, whose wedding gowns are God-tier for many, is a great starting point but there are also more contemporary brands like Taller Marmo, self-portrait, Jacqeumus and Christopher Esber who are creating beautiful gowns.
From long trains and ivory silk to super-cute short dresses and white sequins, go all out for your special day and invest in your designer dress of dreams for the best price possible.