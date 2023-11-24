  1. Home|
These Designer Wedding Dresses Are On Sale For Black Friday, With Amazing Vivienne Westwood Styles

Attention, future Brides.

by Julia Harvey |
Updated
Vivienne Westwood, Nova Cora Off The Shoulder Sequinned Mini Dress
Rotate Birger Christensen, Strapless Ruffled Tiered Recycled Satin Mini Dress
Vivienne Westwood, Galaxy Satin Caped Maxi Dress
Self-Portrait, Embellished Strapless Mini Dress
Roland Mouret, Embellished Crepe Gown
Emilia Wickstead, Mini Mona Woven Mini Dress
Cecilie Bhansen, Edition Beth Square-Neck Cloque Dress
16Arlington, Minelli Freather-Trim Crepe Midi Dress
The Attico, Cape-Effect Feather Trimmed Cutout Satin Gown
CO, Strapless Gathered Maxi Dress
Roland Mouret, Caped Off-Shoulder Cady Gown
Interior, Strapless Cotton Poplin Mini Dress
Galvan, Pandora Halterneck Satin Gown
Taller Marmo, One-Shoulder Crepe Mini Dress
Altuzarra, Delphi Draped Maxi Dress
Stella McCartney, Cutout Crystal Embellished Cady Gown
JW Anderson, Asymmetric Draped Satin Midi Dress
Christopher Esber, Strapless Gathered Silk Maxi Dress
Jacquemus, Layered Sequin And Tulle Gown
Maticevski, Strapless Embellished Pleated Crepe Gown
Gabriela Hearst, Buisier Off-The-Shoulder Cady Dress
Vivienne Westwood, Luna Adjustable-Hem Recycled Taffeta Gown
Safiyaa, Bridal Feather-Trimmed Crepe Midi Dress
Galvan, Bridal Cova Satin Midi Dress
Safiyaa, Feather Trimmed Crepe Mini Dress
Roksanda, Asymmetic Draped Silk-Satin Dress
Rodarte, Floral Lace And Tulle Maxi Dress

If you're on the hunt for your wedding dress of dreams, now is the time to find it. Whilst a designer wedding dress might be a pipe dream for some, the Black Friday sales have made shopping for a gown a little more purse-friendly.

Whilst most designer wedding dresses come with an eye-watering price-tag, there are plenty of gems in the Black Friday Sales right now. Searching through said sales, however, can seem a little (a lot) overwhelming, so to make matters much more straight forward, I've done the hard work for you and found the best around from the likes of Vivienne Westwood, Emilia Wickstead and Galvan.

SHOP: The Best Designer Wedding Dresses In The Black Friday Sales

1. Vivienne Westwood, Nova Cora Off The Shoulder Sequinned Mini Dress

Price: £2,485 (was £3,550)

Is this the perfect evening wedding dress? We think it might just be.

Price: £2,485 (was £3,550)

2. Rotate Birger Christensen, Strapless Ruffled Tiered Recycled Satin Mini Dress

Price: £189 (was £270)

An absolute style steal. Save 30% on this incredible tiered mini dress - ideal to dance the night

Price: £189 (was £270)

3. Vivienne Westwood, Galaxy Satin Caped Maxi Dress

4,171.30 (was £5,959)

Save over nearly £2,000 on this incredible Vivienne Westwood wedding dress of dreams complete with

4. Self-Portrait, Embellished Strapless Mini Dress

Price: £315 (was £450)

If you're after a bedazzled evening-do wedding dress, this one is for you.

Price: £315 (was £450)

5. Roland Mouret, Embellished Crepe Gown

Price: £987 (was £1,411)

Save 30% on this elegant crystal embellished floor length gown - beautiful.

Price: £987 (was £1,411)

6. Emilia Wickstead, Mini Mona Woven Mini Dress

Price: £600 (was £1,200)

Save a huge £600 on this timeless mini dress by Emilia Wickstead, one you'll definitely keep

Price: £600 (was £1,200)

7. Cecilie Bhansen, Edition Beth Square-Neck Cloque Dress

Price: £910, (was £1,300)

Save over £300 on this Cecilie Bhansen dress, the perfect fashion bride's choice.

Price: £910, (was £1,300)

8. 16Arlington, Minelli Freather-Trim Crepe Midi Dress

Price: £696.50 (was £995)

With a feather trimmed strapless necklace and layers of ivory organza, this is a true show-stopper

Price: £696.50 (was £995)

9. The Attico, Cape-Effect Feather Trimmed Cutout Satin Gown

Price: £1,995 (was £2,850)

Bring the glamour! This is a gown to remember plus you'll save over £800.

Price: £1,995 (was £2,850)

10. CO, Strapless Gathered Maxi Dress

Price: £549.50 (was £785)

Simple, classic and timeless.

Price: £549.50 (was £785)

11. Roland Mouret, Caped Off-Shoulder Cady Gown

Price: £1,046 (was £1,495)

The cape-effect sleeves will flow beautifully as you walk down the aisle.

Price: £1,046 (was £1,495)

12. Interior, Strapless Cotton Poplin Mini Dress

Price: £859.50 (was £1,719)

Get 50% off the ideal dress for all the fashion forward brides out there who want to make a

Price: £859.50 (was £1,719)

13. Galvan, Pandora Halterneck Satin Gown

Price: £626.50 (was £895)

Save 30% on this sleek Galvan halterneck gown.

Price: £626.50 (was £895)

14. Taller Marmo, One-Shoulder Crepe Mini Dress

Price: £903 (was £1,290)

Consider a fabulous feather trim, we love this Taller Marmo one shoulder dress.

Price: £903 (was £1,290)

15. Altuzarra, Delphi Draped Maxi Dress

Price: £1,053 (was £1,505)

Look every inch the briday Goddess and opt for a draped style, now nearly £500 off.

Price: £1,053 (was £1,505)

16. Stella McCartney, Cutout Crystal Embellished Cady Gown

Price: £2,730 (was £3,900)

Save over £1,000 on this elegant and glamorous this crystal embellished gown by Stella McCartney.

Price: £2,730 (was £3,900)

17. JW Anderson, Asymmetric Draped Satin Midi Dress

Price: £375 (was £750)

Simple, classic and elegant this is a dress you'll wear again and again - plus it's now half price!

Price: £375 (was £750)

18. Christopher Esber, Strapless Gathered Silk Maxi Dress

Price: £1,221.50 (was £1,745)

A favourite on Grazia's Fashion Team, a timeless, elegant and classic gown to treasure forever.

Price: £1,221.50 (was £1,745)

19. Jacquemus, Layered Sequin And Tulle Gown

Price: £1,760.50 (was £2,515)

For a fashion forward bride, this is THE dress. Now with 30% off!

Price: £1,760.50 (was £2,515)

20. Maticevski, Strapless Embellished Pleated Crepe Gown

Price: £2,197.50 (was £4,395)

Save over £2,000 on this beautiful strapless gown.

Price: £2,197.50 (was £4,395)

21. Gabriela Hearst, Buisier Off-The-Shoulder Cady Dress

Price: £3,010 (was £4,300)

Save over £1,00 on this elegant Gabriela Hearst gown complete with the most flattering neckline.

Price: £3,010 (was £4,300)

22. Vivienne Westwood, Luna Adjustable-Hem Recycled Taffeta Gown

Price: £2,380 (was £3,400)

This beautiful statement wedding gown by Vivienne Westwood is now over £1,000 off.

Price: £2,380 (was £3,400)

23. Safiyaa, Bridal Feather-Trimmed Crepe Midi Dress

Price: £1,337 (was £1,911)

The perfect winter wedding dress complete with feather trim cape.

Price: £1,337 (was £1,911)

24. Galvan, Bridal Cova Satin Midi Dress

Price: £850 (was £1,215)

If you're looking for a sleek wedding gown, Galvan have you covered - shop this beautiful midi

Price: £850 (was £1,215)

25. Safiyaa, Feather Trimmed Crepe Mini Dress

Price: £954 (was £1,363)

Considering a wedding outfit change for the evening do? This feather-trim number is the perfect

Price: £954 (was £1,363)

26. Roksanda, Asymmetic Draped Silk-Satin Dress

Price: £2,096.50 (was £2,995)

Float down the aisle in this Roksanda gown, and save £900 whilst you're at it.

Price: £2,096.50 (was £2,995)

27. Rodarte, Floral Lace And Tulle Maxi Dress

Price: £1,032 (was £1,720)

If you're looking for something elegant and ladylike, lace if the answer.

Price: £1,032 (was £1,720)

How much does a designer wedding dress cost?

Prices can vary from a few hundred pounds to multiple thousands for something super high-end. But, with plenty of luxury fashion sites offering great Black Friday deals, having a designer wedding dress for your big day can be possible if you shop smart and make the most of those Cyber Weekend savings.

Who is the best designer for a wedding dress?

Whilst there are thousands of bridal boutiques offering custom made gowns, for those of you fashion-forward brides out there who want something a little more stylish, consider investing in a luxury designer. Vivienne Westwood, whose wedding gowns are God-tier for many, is a great starting point but there are also more contemporary brands like Taller Marmo, self-portrait, Jacqeumus and Christopher Esber who are creating beautiful gowns.

From long trains and ivory silk to super-cute short dresses and white sequins, go all out for your special day and invest in your designer dress of dreams for the best price possible.

