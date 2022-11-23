Seen On J.Lo, Hailey Bieber And Taylor Swift, Reformation Is Now Having A Major Black Friday Sale

This summer was ruled by one brand in particular, considering how many celebrities chose to wear its designs. Now that we're into winter, its monopoly over A-list wardrobes shows no sign of abating. That brand is Reformation and, recently, it's been spotted on the likes of Kaia Gerber, Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and J.Lo, to name a few.

Now, the US label is having its very own Black Friday sale, which means we can all dress like our favourite superstars while saving money. Starting today, the sale runs until Monday (November 28) and includes 25% off absolutely everything. This means that, whether you're looking for a new party dress, some cashmere, activewear, shoes or even something bridal for upcoming nuptials, you can get it all at a reduced price right now.

Gallery SHOP: The Celebrity Buys In Reformation's Black Friday Sale 1 of 8 Gigi Hadid loves these loafers so much that she's worn them many times while out and about. Sharing her passion is Katie Holmes, who's also been spotted wearing them. Maybe they'll use this sale to stock up on more colours? 2 of 8 Princess Beatrice wore this glorious dress to the Chelsea Flower Show and, luckily for us, it's now included in the Reformation sale. It comes with a royal seal of approval, so it's really a no-brainer... 3 of 8 This is just one of several Reformation pieces Taylor Swift has worn in the last few months. Available in five different colours and prints, this cashmere top is basically the perfect jumper. Amen. 4 of 8 Sticking to Ref's cashmere collection, Taylor then wore this striped mini dress. The cashmere used by the brand is 90% recycled and has 87% less of the carbon impact than conventional cashmere. 5 of 8 Kendall Jenner and Addison Rae are both fans of these printed jeans, which will look fab with a plain jumper and ankle boots while it's winter. Come summer, channel Kendall in a tank top and trainers. 6 of 8 While you can't see them that well here, Hailey Bieber's knee-high boots have a block heel, square toe and inside zip for the perfect fit. Wear them with everything, they're that good. 7 of 8 J.Lo's honeymoon included many great outfits, many of which came courtesy of Reformation. This sleeveless midi is available in three colours and is just the perfect summer dress. Don't let that put you off, though - you could wear it to Christmas parties under an oversized blazer or even layer on top of fine polo necks. 8 of 8 The second of Jennifer Lopez's honeymoon dresses, this one has a corset detailed bodice and scalloped lace neckline. I know buying a linen dress in November feels a little odd but, come spring next year, you'll be so glad you did.

Reformation's laid-back, LA style with its feminine silhouettes, pretty tops and perfectly-fitting jeans have become a hit the world over and now, it counts all of the above as well as Phoebe Dynevor, Emily Ratajkowski, Adele, Kendall Jenner, Olivia Rodrigo, Florence Pugh and Lily James in its A-list fan club.

Taylor Swift in Reformation

Lily James in Reformation ©@lilyjamesofficial

Taylor Swift chose the label for her first ever TikTok video, where she can be seen wearing the Joyce Linen Dress, while her friend Blake Lively wore the Maegan Linen Dress while out in New York with husband Ryan Reynolds. On her holiday, Phoebe Dynevor wore a blue version of the Sapphire Dress, now available in ivy in the sale.

Lily James, meanwhile, chose the Brigitte Linen Dress for a trip to Disneyland and Hailey Bieber has several styles in her wardrobe including the Lacey Dress.

And, while your attention may have been focussed on the 'Ben' necklace that Jennifer Lopez was wearing while enjoying her summer of love, you might be interested to know that her white dress was also Reformation – and still in stock.

It's a return to form for the brand which faced heavy criticism after it posted in support of Black Lives Matter, prompting several former employees to accuse the company of racism and unfair working conditions.

This led to the resignation of Yael Aflalo, the brand's founder and CEO, who acknowledged the company's 'white gaze' and attempted to apologise days before stepping down. Since then, the brand has worked to turn things around, diversifying its portfolio of women with which it works. After being silent on Instagram for a month following Aflalo's departure, the first posts featured Mikaela Loach, an anti-racism and climate change activist and Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, a marine biologist and sustainability policy expert.

It should be said that there was a third-party investigation into the allegations against Aflalo and the corporate culture at the brand more broadly, ordered by an independent committee of the board. It deemed that Aflalo's actions were 'not racist'. The results of the investigation can be found here.

Green Matters reported that Reformation has also shared a list of the actions it has taken over the two years, which included hiring a Chief People Officer; creating internal committees regarding Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI); partnering with the Black in Fashion Council; starting to pay all employees a living wage, which they've been working towards since 2017 and updating benefits packages for hourly employees; hiring more diverse models and holding internal workshops on topics including anti-racism, implicit bias and climate justice.